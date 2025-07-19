Amid Ekitike transfer: Huge Alexander Isak spanner thrown in the works for Liverpool

(Photos by Ian MacNicol & Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Eddie Howe has just thrown a huge spanner in the works with regard to Alexander Isak’s future.

The Sweden international continues to be heavily linked with a move away from Newcastle United to Liverpool.

This comes with the Merseysiders being keen on signing a new striker in the summer transfer window. Indeed, the club is understood to be closing in on a permanent move for Eintracht Frankfurt hitman Hugo Ekitike.

If the club gets that deal over the line, it’s fair to assume that a subsequent move for Isak will be off the table.

Could Alexander Isak be leaving Newcastle after all?

Despite what Howe may very well have felt were reassuring comments for the Newcastle fanbase, one might suspect alarm bells are going off in every direction around St James’.

For context, the comments in question followed the Premier League outfit’s 4-0 pre-season defeat to Celtic on Saturday afternoon.

The team that took on Brendan Rodgers’ men featured starters like Nick Pope, Sven Botman, and Bruno Guimaraes, among others.

“It was my decision [to leave out Isak],” the Magpies boss told the press (via Ben Jacobs on X).

“I decided to send him home due to all the speculation around him. The last thing he wanted was to be sat in the stands watching. That wasn’t fair to him.

“But I am confident he will be a Newcastle United player come the end of this window.”

🚨 Eddie Howe confirms Alexander Isak was omitted from Newcastle's 4-0 loss to Celtic due to speculation over his future, adding he believes the Swedish striker won't be sold. 🗣️ “It was my decision [to leave out Isak]. I decided to send him home due to all the speculation… pic.twitter.com/FJl00dK4sW — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) July 19, 2025

Is Eddie Howe protecting the player… or is this a prelude to a Liverpool transfer?

It’s entirely possible that Howe’s comments were made innocently and that efforts are being made to shield a footballer who is, genuinely, at the heart of some heavy transfer speculation. He’s more than entitled to do so.

The striker, by the way, has still yet to kick up a fuss about any of this and demand a transfer to Liverpool. So, for now, the most likely scenario remains Isak staying put at Newcastle for another season.

Still, could likewise be forgiven for feeling that Eddie Howe’s post-Celtic words feel a little… strange.

Ultimately, if the former Real Sociedad star is 100% happy in Newcastle and has no interest in a move to Anfield – why allow yourself to be omitted from a pre-season clash?

The speculation should be, at worst, just outside noise; a total irrelevancy.

Could it be that Liverpool’s interest, and the prospect of a switch to L4 falling between his fingers, is giving Alexander Isak food for thought?

Only time will tell.

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile