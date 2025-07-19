Liverpool making their move: German insider reveals how much Reds are ready to offer for Ekitike

(Photo by Simon Hofmann/Getty Images)

Liverpool are getting ready to make their move for Hugo Ekitike, according to an esteemed German football insider.

Following reports in recent days that a six-year contract is on the table for the French striker, whose burning desire is to join the Reds, Anfield chiefs are now understood to be negotiating with Eintracht Frankfurt as they work towards a potential swoop for the 23-year-old (Liverpool Echo).

Sky Sports’ Mark McAdam called for patience in an update on Friday evening, declaring that an agreement between the two clubs is ‘not close at the moment’, although Richard Hughes could be about to shoot his first shot in the direction of Deutsche Bank Park.

Liverpool preparing ‘mega offer’ for Ekitike

On Saturday lunchtime, Christian Falk took to X with an update on the situation, indicating that Liverpool are ‘preparing a mega offer’ for Ekitike to the tune of €100m (£86.7m).

The outcome of their pursuit of the Eintracht Frankfurt marksman could directly influence what happens with Luis Diaz, with the reporter adding that ‘there will be a meeting’ between Anfield chiefs and Bayern Munich over negotiations for the Colombia international.

LFC might be more open to selling the 28-year-old if they can get a deal done for the French forward.

Liverpool seem thoroughly convinced by Ekitike, and with good reason

The figure quoted by Falk is equal to Ekitike’s release clause at his current club, so an offer of that amount could well get the ball rolling on a potential transfer for the striker.

An outlay of just over £86m would make the Frenchman the Reds’ second most expensive signing of all time (behind the £116m deal for Florian Wirtz) and would therefore represent an enormous show of faith by FSG in the 23-year-old, who scored 22 goals and set up another 12 in 48 appearances last season.

His underlying performance figures in 2024/25 were also among the best of any striker in Europe’s five main leagues. As per FBref, he ranked among the top 10% of that subset with his match averages for shots, assists, non-penalty xG, shot-creating actions, progressive carries and successful take-ons.

The Athletic‘s Andy Jones further asserted that the ‘tall, quick and technically gifted’ Ekitike would fit ‘exactly the profile Liverpool look to target’ and would provide a focal point at centre-forward off of which the likes of Mo Salah and Florian Wirtz could thrive.

We imagine that a formal offer will make its way to Frankfurt in the coming days, and the response from the Bundesliga club will be eagerly awaited. Could we soon see significant movement in this compelling transfer pursuit…?