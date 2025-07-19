Liverpool could be ‘tempted by offers’ for ‘electrifying’ gem as Europa League pathway emerges

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool could be open to the possibility of selling one ‘electrifying’ young talent on the club’s books this summer.

The Reds are evidently in the market for an attacking acquisition at present, having entered negotiations with Eintracht Frankfurt for Hugo Ekitike and also made an approach to Newcastle for Alexander Isak.

There could also be forwards moving out of Anfield, with Luis Diaz reportedly telling club chiefs that he’d like to join Bayern Munich, while Darwin Nunez is understood to have interest from four prospective suitors.

Another Liverpool attacker who might possibly depart is Ben Doak, who’s back on Merseyside after an encouraing loan spell at Middlesbrough last season.

Liverpool seemingly open to offers for Doak

In a piece for the Liverpool Echo, Ian Doyle wrote that there could be ‘significant movement’ among the young forwards at Anfield, name-checking the 19-year-old.

The Scotland international is reportedly being ‘assessed by several clubs’, with Nottingham Forest recently joining the queue of suitors, and it’s added that the Reds are ‘likely to be tempted’ by offers in the region of £25m.

Liverpool could conceivably cash in on Doak for £25m+

Although Doak’s pathway at Liverpool has been blocked by the continued brilliance of Mo Salah on the right flank, the prodigious Scot made the most of his loan move to Middlesbrough last term, providing 10 goal contributions in 24 appearances while also breaking into his country’s starting line-up.

He enjoyed a standout performance for Steve Clarke’s side when they beat Croatia last November, with BBC Scotland‘s chief sports writer Tom English praising the teenager as ‘fearless’ and ‘electrifying’ as he continually bamboozled Manchester City defender Josko Gvardiol.

The Reds have had a knack for commanding handsome fees for young players who don’t quite make the grade at Anfield, reaping just over £50m from the sales of Sepp van den Berg and Fabio Carvalho to Brentford in 2024 and banking £23.5m for Rhian Brewster when he joined Sheffield United four years previously.

Liverpool might sense an opportunity to receive a similar sum for Doak if Arne Slot doesn’t view him as part of his long-term plans on Merseyside, and a move to Nottingham Forest might enable the Scot to play Europa League football.

The Garibaldi are in line to be promoted into the tournament, owing to Crystal Palace being consigned to the Conference League amid the messy saga involving John Textor and Lyon.

The 19-year-old may be given a few chances to impress in pre-season for the Reds, although we wouldn’t be surprised if FSG decide to cash in on a player who has a high ceiling but realistically may need to leave Anfield to realise his full potential.