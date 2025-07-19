Fabrizio Romano: New offer expected ‘very soon’ for Liverpool player seeking exit from Anfield

Image via Fabrizio Romano on YouTube

Fabrizio Romano has advised Liverpool fans to brace themselves for a fresh transfer offer for one player who reportedly wants to leave Anfield.

As per German football insider Christian Falk, Bayern Munich have already had two bids rejected for Luis Diaz, who’s informed the Reds of his wishes to join the Bundesliga champions, with the Merseysiders setting an asking price of €80m (£69.2m) for the Colombian.

Falk subsequently claimed that the Bavarian outfit are hopeful of arranging a meeting with LFC as they seek to land the 28-year-old, for whom personal terms are rumoured to have already been ageeed.

Romano: Bayern to ‘bid again very soon’ for Diaz

Taking to X on Saturday morning, Romano reported that Bayern are expected to submit another offer for Liverpool’s number 7 imminently, amid their simultaneous pursuit of Stuttgart forward Nick Woltemade.

The Italian transfer guru posted: ‘Luis Diaz mantains his plan to leave Liverpool with FC Bayern set to bid again very soon. Bayern want to improve their proposal after €67m [£58m] rejected as they keep negotiating also for Woltemade. Barcelona remain in contact with Lucho’s agents while Bayern can spend more.’

Liverpool mustn’t sell Diaz for less than his true value

Romano didn’t specify how much the German champions are set to offer for Diaz next time around, but it seems apparent that they need to come up another £11m or so if they’re to meet the Reds’ valuation of the attacker.

It’s a gap which doesn’t seem unbridgeable, although we can assume that FSG won’t stand for any nonsense from Bayern if they try to take liberties with minimally improved bids which are still considerably short of Liverpool’s asking price.

One line which has been frequently communicated in recent days is the Colombian’s apparent desire to join Vincent Kompany’s side, which could make LFC more inclined to accept an offer from Bavaria if they deem it satisfactory.

If Diaz does indeed wish to move on, then it could seem futile to try and persuade him to stay, but Arne Slot’s squad would seem weaker without the man who was our third-highest scorer last season with 17 goals and when is close to unplayable when he’s at his best.

Unless Bayern’s forthcoming offer is a substantial improvement on what they’ve bid already, Liverpool must stand their ground and not be lulled into selling the 28-year-old for less than they deem him to be worth.