What Wirtz, Frimpong and Mamardashvili said on social media after first taste of Liverpool training

Images via flowirtz and gmamardashvili25 on Instagram and @JeremieFrimpong on X

Several players have been getting their first taste of training with Liverpool in recent days as preparations continue for the 2025/26 season.

Arne Slot’s squad returned to the AXA Training Centre earlier this month in the saddest cirumstances imaginable following the tragic death of Diogo Jota at the start of July, with the usual first-day buzz at this time of year giving way to a mood of reflecton and grieving.

The Reds are gradually making their way back towards a sense of some normality this week, having played Preston in an emotionally charged friendly and been put through their paces at the AXA Training Centre as they get ready to jet off to the Far East for their pre-season tour.

New Liverpool signings take to social media after latest training day

There are several new faces at Liverpool this summer, some of whom have taken to social media to share images from behind the scenes at Kirkby as they begin their integration into the fold.

Club-record signing Florian Wirtz posted a few photos of him in training on Instagram, along with the caption ‘Getting started 💪🏼’. On the same platform, fellow newcomer Giorgi Mamardashvili had a similar post, captioned ‘Work in progress’.

There was also an upbeat social media upload from Jeremie Frimpong, who shared images of him with Wirtz and Cody Gakpo (both of whom he knew well before joining the Reds) on X along with the words: ‘Enjoying the process ❤️’.

Hopefully all three can make a significant contribution at Liverpool

Liverpool’s new signings arrived at the club at a time of unspeakable tragedy after Diogo Jota’s death, although the return to the training ground has allowed them to slowly get into a more typical footballing routine as they seek to gel with their new teammates.

The excitement of Wirtz, Frimpong and Mamardashvili for the new season is apparent from their social media posts, with all three seeking to make their mark at Anfield in their first few weeks and months at the club.

The ex-Bayer Leverkusen duo will likely be immediate starters under Slot, although the Georgian goalkeeper may have to be a bit more patient for game-time as he contends with the world-class presence of Alisson Becker between the sticks.

Liverpool will play five more matches before they begin the defence of their Premier League title against Bournemouth on 15 August, so there’s still plenty of time for the Reds’ newcomers to get acclimatised to their new surroundings ahead of the competitive action getting underway.

Hopefully the likes of Wirtz, Frimpong and Mamardashvili (along with the other new arrivals on Merseyside) can all make a significant contribution at Anfield in the upcoming campaign, adding to what is already a formidable squad in L4.

You can view the trio’s social media posts below, via flowirtz and gmamardashvili25 on Instagram and @JeremieFrimpong on X:

Enjoying the process ❤️ pic.twitter.com/4ZxqxC805Z — Jeremie Frimpong (@JeremieFrimpong) July 18, 2025

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Florian Wirtz (@flowirtz)