Bayern to return for Diaz as Liverpool plan next steps: Romano

(Photo by Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images)

Liverpool are once again facing pressure from Bayern Munich over Luis Diaz, with Fabrizio Romano on X confirming the German club are set to make another bid for the Colombian.

The 28-year-old is reportedly still Bayern’s “top target” this summer as they look to reshape their front line, and our reluctance to sell has now led the Bundesliga side to consider alternatives if a deal can’t be struck.

Romano adds: “Exclusive update: Malick Fofana has been added to the shortlist if Liverpool won’t sell Diaz.”

Bayern search for Diaz alternatives if Liverpool don’t budge

The Belgian youngster, who shone for Lyon last season, has been contacted by Bayern to establish conditions for a potential deal—suggesting they’re aware convincing us to part ways with our No.7 won’t be straightforward.

Diaz scored 17 goals and contributed 8 assists in 50 appearances across all competitions last season, a strong return that reflects how important he’s become to our system under Arne Slot.

But with Cody Gakpo regularly preferred on the left wing and plans to add a striker moving quickly—Liverpool have reached an agreement in principle to sign Hugo Ekitike—there’s a growing sense that minutes may become harder to guarantee.

Liverpool weighing up winger options as Bayern test resolve

This is not the first time Diaz’s future has come under scrutiny this window.

Barcelona have long held interest, and the 28-year-old is thought to be open to a new challenge after three-and-a-half years at Anfield.

While the Colombian has been a firm fan favourite since his arrival from Porto, and was even trialled centrally in several games last season, the arrival of Florian Wirtz for a British-record £116 million complicates matters.

The German international is expected to operate in the No.10 role but can also shift to the flanks if needed, further increasing competition in the front line.

Should Diaz depart, there may also be a knock-on effect on Federico Chiesa, who has been linked with a move away after a frustrating debut campaign marred by injury.

We’ll now wait to see if Bayern’s next offer forces any movement—but for now, it’s clear we are preparing for all eventualities.

