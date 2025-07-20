Nunez fires hat-trick as Chiesa and 16-year-old score in AXA demolition

Liverpool secured a commanding 5-0 win over Stoke City in a behind-closed-doors friendly at the AXA Training Centre, with Darwin Nunez netting a first-half hat-trick.
The Uruguayan’s future has been widely debated this summer, but this latest performance offered a timely reminder of his goalscoring ability – even if it came away from the spotlight.
As reported by David Lynch on X, the game was held privately but saw several standout contributions, including a goal from 16-year-old Rio Ngumoha and a strike from Federico Chiesa.
Nunez the star in behind-closed-doors friendly
Ngumoha’s finish came in the first half, with the teenager continuing to impress since arriving from Chelsea’s academy setup.
Chiesa, who had endured a frustrating debut campaign last term due to injuries, added the fifth to round off a polished outing from the Premier League champions.
Germany international Florian Wirtz, our club-record signing from Bayer Leverkusen, also featured for the first time and is steadily integrating into Arne Slot’s pre-season plans.
Pre-season preparations continue for Liverpool
Arne Slot has been working with a mixed group of seniors and youngsters ahead of our next public friendly, with the AXA fixture providing a chance for fringe players to build rhythm and match sharpness.
Liverpool have already signed Florian Wirtz to transform our attacking blueprint – but this outing showed there’s still life in some of last season’s lesser-used options.
Federico Chiesa, who managed just 466 minutes last season, will be keen to prove he can play a more central role this term, particularly with Diogo Jota’s tragic passing and Luis Diaz being linked with a move away.
Slot will no doubt be encouraged by the sharpness shown across the squad in this 5-0 win.
You can view the friendly updates via @davidlynchlfc on X:
