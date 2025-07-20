Bundesliga coach hints Liverpool are closing in on another Bundesliga forward

(Photo by Christian Kaspar-Bartke/Getty Images)

A Bundesliga head coach has admitted that Liverpool target Hugo Ekitike could be set for a move away this summer – and his comments only add fuel to the fire surrounding a potential switch to Anfield.

Eintracht Frankfurt boss Dino Toppmoller was speaking about the Frenchman’s future following increased speculation linking him with us.

Toppmoller shared his thoughts on Ekitike

The 23-year-old forward, who hit 22 goals and provided 12 assists across 48 games last season, was a standout after arriving from PSG in the 2023/24 winter window.

Speaking to Sport1, as quoted by Julius Schamburg on X, the German manager said: “That’s a bitter loss.

“We lost our absolute top player, Omar (Marmoush), in the winter. The other one (Ekitike) stepped up and developed sensationally. It’s quite possible that this, too, is history now.”

The same reporter has since shared information of a deal being agreed for up to £81 million for our soon-to-be new signing.

What would Ekitike’s arrival mean at Liverpool?

With Darwin Nunez continuing to be linked with a move away – including interest from Napoli and Saudi Arabia – the idea of adding another striker to Arne Slot’s ranks looks increasingly plausible.

Ekitike’s profile, form and age certainly fit the bill.

Liverpool have already signed Florian Wirtz and Jeremie Frimpong this summer from the Bundesliga and could now look to strike again in the German market.

The Frenchman’s pace, movement and instinct in the box would give us another dynamic attacking option, especially with uncertainty surrounding Luis Diaz’s future too.

If Ekitike is our next signing, it would further emphasise a long-term plan centred around fluid, high-intensity attackers.

The signs are pointing towards a potential move, and Toppmoller’s candid admission only strengthens the belief that Liverpool could be about to act.

