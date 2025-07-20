Frankfurt name record price as Liverpool agreement reached for Ekitike: Ornstein

(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Liverpool have reached the outline of an agreement to sign Hugo Ekitike from Eintracht Frankfurt, as reported by David Ornstein via The Athletic, with the final details expected to be completed in the coming days.

The Frenchman, who netted 22 goals and provided 12 assists in all competitions last season, is being lined up as a key addition to our forward line.

Ekitike, who cost Frankfurt just €17.5m from Paris Saint-Germain, is now set to become their club-record sale—beating the €95m they received for Randal Kolo Muani.

That figure could be surpassed if all add-ons in this deal are triggered.

Personal terms are not expected to be a stumbling block, and with Newcastle United previously seeing a €75m bid turned down, it’s clear our recruitment team have moved decisively.

Liverpool make decisive move for Ekitike after Isak bid cools

With talks for Alexander Isak not progressing after our willingness to go as high as £120m, attention turned sharply to Ekitike—who is regarded as one of the most complete young forwards in the Bundesliga.

His numbers speak for themselves: 34 goal contributions in a single season, named in the Bundesliga team of the year, and a consistent threat in Europe, including a stunning strike against Tottenham Hotspur in the Europa League.

That versatility, combining pace, aerial ability, creativity and counter-attacking menace, gives Arne Slot multiple tactical options across the front line.

One man coming in could mean someone else departs

This comes as Luis Diaz has informed us of his desire to leave, amid interest from Bayern Munich and Barcelona, while Darwin Nunez continues to be linked with a move away.

Both situations make the need for a dynamic attacker even more urgent.

Ekitike, who initially joined Frankfurt on loan in early 2024, has yet to be capped at senior level for France but has been widely tipped for a breakthrough.

At 23, and with significant room for growth, he could represent one of the most exciting long-term additions of the Slot era.

