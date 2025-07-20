Journalist says £81m deal done as Liverpool beat deadline to wrap up Ekitike

(Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

Liverpool have struck a full agreement to sign Eintracht Frankfurt forward Hugo Ekitike in a deal worth up to €95 million, as reported by Sport1 journalist Julius Schamburg on X.

The 23-year-old is expected to undergo his medical next week before flying out to join us on the club’s pre-season tour of Asia.

Schamburg confirmed the transfer as a “done deal” and noted how we were keen to finalise the terms before Frankfurt’s own departure for the United States.

It’s a move that signals clear intent from Arne Slot and the Liverpool hierarchy, with the Frenchman arriving after a prolific season in the Bundesliga.

Liverpool are keen to bed Ekitike into the squad quickly

Ekitike scored 22 goals and registered 12 assists in all competitions last term — numbers that will excite fans still waiting for our next proper No.9.

The deal is believed to be worth just under £81 million in today’s conversion, which would make him our second most expensive signing behind Florian Wirtz, though Sky Sports stated the full package can only rise to £79 million.

The pair will now link up in Asia, with both having played starring roles in Germany last season.

Player Club (2024/25) Goals Assists Games Hugo Ekitike Eintracht Frankfurt 22 12 48 Florian Wirtz Bayer Leverkusen 16 15 45

What next for Darwin Nunez?

This update follows strongly suggests that Darwin Nunez’s future is to be spent away from Merseyside.

The Uruguayan forward had been requested by Simone Inzaghi at Al Hilal, which may help us recoup some of the transfer fee spent on his services.

It remains to be seen whether the French forward will take the No.9 shirt immediately, but his arrival will add a fresh dynamic to an attack already packed with quality.

This marks another statement Bundesliga addition to a summer that has already seen us bring in Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen and Jeremie Frimpong from the same club.

With the medical now imminent, it won’t be long before Reds fans see our new forward in action.

