€90m striker says yes to Liverpool as Romano drops ‘here we go’ update

Liverpool are now close to landing Hugo Ekitike in a deal that could exceed €90 million, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Frenchman looks set to become the latest addition to our Premier League-winning squad, with the Italian journalist confirming we’ve submitted a new bid for the 23-year-old forward and are in active talks with Eintracht Frankfurt over the final structure.

“The agreement is considered imminent between the two clubs,” Romano said in a video update posted to X.

According to the transfer expert, a six-year contract has already been agreed between the Reds and the striker, who bagged 22 goals and 12 assists in 48 appearances for Frankfurt last season.

Ekitike is understood to have given his approval to the move after holding talks with Newcastle a week prior. “The player is ready to go to Liverpool,” Romano added. “He’s a priority… his dream move.”

A formal ‘here we go’ is now expected soon, with the Reds closing in on one of their biggest signings of the summer window.

It’s clear from Romano’s update that Ekitike’s mind is firmly set on joining Liverpool.

The Bundesliga standout has long been admired for his intelligent movement and clinical edge.

His expected arrival would mark our second major attacking acquisition since Florian Wirtz joined from Bayer Leverkusen for a British record £116 million.

What would Hugo Ekitike’s arrival mean?

Given Darwin Nunez’s uncertain future—amid links to both Napoli and Saudi Arabia—this deal could represent the end of one chapter and the beginning of another in our frontline.

The move would also represent a blow to Newcastle, who had been in contact with Ekitike before he opted for us.

That may go down well with fans still remembering the Carabao Cup final defeat at the hands of Isak, another striker we’ve tracked this window.

Liverpool have already signed Florian Wirtz this summer in what has been a statement window under Arne Slot.

Ekitike’s dream move could now be hours, not days, away from completion.

