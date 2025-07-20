Bayern links intensify as Luis Diaz absent from friendly squad despite training return

Picture via liverpoolfc.com

Luis Diaz was a noticeable absentee from Liverpool’s squad in today’s behind-closed-doors friendly against Stoke City, despite being pictured in training just two days ago.

The Colombian winger was not named in either the starting XI or among the substitutes in the matchday squad shared at the AXA Training Centre, sparking fresh questions amid increasing links to Bayern Munich.

It’s the latest twist in a summer full of uncertainty for our No.7, who remains under contract but has reportedly been of significant interest to both Bayern and Barcelona.

Luis Diaz absence will raise question marks over Liverpool future

His omission from the squad is particularly curious given there has been no official update from the club on any injury setback – and he appeared to be training normally on Friday according to images on liverpoolfc.com.

Liverpool ran out 5-0 winners in the private friendly, with Darwin Nunez scoring a hat-trick and goals also coming from Rio Ngumoha and Federico Chiesa.

Florian Wirtz also featured for the first time as Arne Slot continued to integrate his new arrivals.

But it’s the absence of Diaz that will grab headlines, especially considering the uncertainty around his future.

What next for Luis Diaz at Liverpool?

Luis Diaz will find it hard to be the central striker next season when Hugo Ekitike arrives – meaning reduced minutes, particularly if Cody Gakpo, who came off the bench today, is seen as the preferred option on the left.

Liverpool have already signed Florian Wirtz to add creativity to our attack, but losing someone of Diaz’s directness and work rate would be a major blow unless a replacement is lined up swiftly.

No explanation has been provided yet by the club regarding Diaz’s omission – but with Bayern said to be stepping up their interest, the silence could be telling.

You can view the reported Liverpool teamsheet via @asim_lfc on X:

