Why Alexis Mac Allister wasn’t involved as Liverpool see off Stoke in behind-closed-doors friendly

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

It was a rare occasion in the 2024/25 season that a Liverpool team sheet didn’t contain the name of Alexis Mac Allister, but he was a notable omission from the Reds’ squad for a behind-closed-doors friendly against Stoke City today.

With 3,569 minutes of game-time last term, the midfielder was the fourth most-used player in Arne Slot’s squad during the campaign, and only two of his teammates featured in more than his 49 matches (Transfermarkt).

Arne Slot’s side ran out 5-0 winners over their Championship opponents at the AXA Training Centre on Sunday afternoon, with Darwin Nunez helping himself to a hat-trick in the first half in Kirkby.

Mac Allister absence explained

The Liverpool starting XI had a familiar look to it, with Mo Salah, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson and Dominik Szoboszlai all included, and there were also starts for newcomers Florian Wirtz and Giorgi Mamardashvili, but Mac Allister was conspicuous by his absence from the 25-player matchday squad (via Ben Pescod on X).

Italy-based journalist Lorenzo Lepore explained why the Argentina international wasn’t involved today, and Reds fans can be reassured that it’s not transfer-related in any way, shape or form.

The reporter outlined (via X): ‘It is understood that Alexis Mac Allister has been training separately in recent days during Liverpool‘s pre-season, focusing on the rehabilitation of an old injury.’

Liverpool being sensible with Mac Allister

The 26-year-old missed our final two games of last season (including the 3-2 loss at his former club Brighton) due to a muscle injury, a rare enforced absence in a campaign when he was almost always selected when available, and he was also omitted for Argentina’s World Cup qualifiers in June.

Mac Allister and Liverpool are expected to have a busy workload again in 2025/26, with the Reds conceivably playing around 60 matches depending on how far they progress in knockout competitions, and he’s also set to be involved on the biggest of international stages for his country in USA next year.

He’ll no doubt be a central figure for Slot’s side over the next 12 months, and having been nursing an injury concern throughout the summer, it’s wise that his rehabilitation is being managed carefully before another hectic campaign gets underway.

The midfielder could do with having some minutes in his legs before the Premier League opener against Bournemouth in 26 days’ time, but there’ll still be a few more opportunities for him to feature prior to then.

Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch formed an imperious midfield partnership last term, and hopefully they can both maintain those lofty standards in the months ahead.