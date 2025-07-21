Isak’s agency break silence as Liverpool Ekitike deal complicates Saudi and Newcastle twist

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Alexander Isak’s transfer decision could arrive any day now, with Liverpool still hoping that a sensational move for the Swede isn’t completely off the table despite progress elsewhere.

As reported by Al-Riyadiyah, Gonzalo Gaitan – a representative of the 25-year-old – confirmed the forward is “close to finalising the next step” of his career.

“We are already studying and analysing all options,” he said, while refusing to confirm whether the Newcastle man is planning to stay put or move on this summer.

What next for Alexander Isak?

That leaves us in limbo, with Liverpool having already agreed a deal to sign Hugo Ekitike from Eintracht Frankfurt – but there’s still faint hope that we could pull off a dream double if Isak becomes available.

Newcastle are reportedly unwilling to part with the former Real Sociedad striker for anything less than £150 million, a valuation that complicates matters – especially with strong interest from Saudi Arabia said to be growing.

Isak scored 27 goals and provided six assists in 42 games last season, underlining exactly why many Reds see him as an ideal long-term No.9 at Anfield.

Liverpool make Ekitike progress but Isak dream not dead yet

While the possibility of landing both players may feel slim, the ambition shown by the club – having already reached an agreement for Hugo Ekitike – should encourage supporters who want to see more firepower brought in to replace the goals of Diogo Jota and possibly Darwin Nunez.

Arne Slot is clearly preparing us for a new-look frontline in his second season, with the Swede having been heavily linked ever since impressing in the Premier League and scoring the winner against us in the Carabao Cup final.

The 25-year-old’s agency confirming that a decision is “imminent” gives Liverpool time to react, should an unexpected opening arise.

Newcastle may not want to sell, but with Saudi clubs circling and the forward keeping his cards close to his chest, it’s far from a closed case just yet.

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile