Isak is ‘unsettled’ at Newcastle and Liverpool are ready to pounce – Telegraph

Newcastle United’s internal chaos and transfer market failures may have opened the door for us to make a move for Alexander Isak, according to Luke Edwards in The Telegraph.

The Swedish striker, who scored 27 goals in 42 games last season, is reportedly unsettled after Newcastle failed to fulfil a contract promise.

Liverpool have already agreed a deal for Hugo Ekitike, a forward also wanted by the Magpies, and now appear in the perfect position to test Newcastle’s resolve with a bold approach for Isak.

Alexander Isak’s future could be spent away from Newcastle

Edwards reports that “Liverpool, and others, [are] circling Isak” as tensions build.

Newcastle had been expected to reward the 25-year-old with a new deal, but those plans were abandoned following the exit of sporting director Paul Mitchell.

With three years remaining on his current contract, the Magpies insist they won’t sell — but their summer so far suggests otherwise.

Isak’s representatives have said that a decision will be made soon, adding further uncertainty for the Geordies over their star striker.

Their failed pursuits of Ekitike, Joao Pedro, and Bryan Mbeumo highlight a club falling behind financially.

Newcastle’s nightmare summer could work in Liverpool’s favour

Edwards describes their window as a “nightmare”, stating bluntly: “They have had a bad summer and nobody at the club will try and argue differently.”

We’ve already signed Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez, and adding the Premier League-proven Isak would transform our forward line.

This uncertainty over the forward’s future could intensify should Liverpool make space in the squad — and wages — by moving on another senior attacker.

Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez and Federico Chiesa have been subject to transfer speculation and Arne Slot’s plans for the trio next season remain unclear.

If Newcastle’s transfer window continues to unravel, we may yet have a chance to land one of the league’s most clinical forwards — a player whose talent is no secret after his cup-final goal against us last season.

