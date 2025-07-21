Isak is ‘unsettled’ at Newcastle and Liverpool are ready to pounce – Telegraph

Newcastle United’s internal chaos and transfer market failures may have opened the door for us to make a move for Alexander Isak, according to Luke Edwards in The Telegraph.
The Swedish striker, who scored 27 goals in 42 games last season, is reportedly unsettled after Newcastle failed to fulfil a contract promise.
Liverpool have already agreed a deal for Hugo Ekitike, a forward also wanted by the Magpies, and now appear in the perfect position to test Newcastle’s resolve with a bold approach for Isak.
Alexander Isak’s future could be spent away from Newcastle
Edwards reports that “Liverpool, and others, [are] circling Isak” as tensions build.
Newcastle had been expected to reward the 25-year-old with a new deal, but those plans were abandoned following the exit of sporting director Paul Mitchell.
With three years remaining on his current contract, the Magpies insist they won’t sell — but their summer so far suggests otherwise.
Isak’s representatives have said that a decision will be made soon, adding further uncertainty for the Geordies over their star striker.
Their failed pursuits of Ekitike, Joao Pedro, and Bryan Mbeumo highlight a club falling behind financially.
Newcastle’s nightmare summer could work in Liverpool’s favour
Edwards describes their window as a “nightmare”, stating bluntly: “They have had a bad summer and nobody at the club will try and argue differently.”
We’ve already signed Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez, and adding the Premier League-proven Isak would transform our forward line.
This uncertainty over the forward’s future could intensify should Liverpool make space in the squad — and wages — by moving on another senior attacker.
Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez and Federico Chiesa have been subject to transfer speculation and Arne Slot’s plans for the trio next season remain unclear.
If Newcastle’s transfer window continues to unravel, we may yet have a chance to land one of the league’s most clinical forwards — a player whose talent is no secret after his cup-final goal against us last season.
KEEP THE PRESSURE ON NUFC THEN BUY ISAC AND SELL FRINGE PLAYERS TO PAY FOR TRANSFER YNWA
I wonder when the Arabs will pull the plug on Newcastle? Unlike City’s dodgy owners could, they can’t pump unlimited wealth into the club because of PSR. It’s a sports washing exercise so if they can’t bask in the glory of success they might as well find something else to invest in.
There were murmerings last season that they were interested in selling Newcastle and try to buy Liverpool. Don’t know why they didn’t try to begin with. Liverpool are the finished article in regards to infrastructure. You just need to top the team up every season. You’d have no problems with PSR because we have a huge turnover of funds.
I really don’t know if we actually stand a chance of signing Isak but if we can, then sacrifices might have to be made. Diaz just might be it. We want about 70m for him. If we can get 60m plus then we’re doing well. We have the kid Ngumoha who could get valuable minutes and Gakpo could be the primary left winger. Nguhoma is 17 soon. Plenty of players, Wirtz I think included, were playing regularly as a 17 year old. Yamal at Barca is tearing it up.