Exclusive: Seven clubs lining up potential Federico Chiesa swoop after Liverpool squad omission

(Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images)

Federico Chiesa was the standout omission from the 29-player Liverpool squad which has flown out to Hong Kong for the start of their pre-season tour.

The 27-year-old played in the second half of the Reds’ 5-0 win over Stoke on Sunday in a behind-closed-doors friendly at the AXA Training Centre and rounded off the scoring in that game, but he remains on Merseyside while most of his teammates have jetted off to the Far East.

As per The Athletic, LFC chiefs felt that he’d be better off staying put for further assessment on a minor fitness issue, the latest such setback during a much-disrupted first 12 months at the club for the Italy international.

Seven clubs eyeing potential swoop for Chiesa

According to sources close to Empire of the Kop, there are now as many as seven clubs eyeing a potential swoop for Chiesa following his unfortunate omission from Liverpool’s tour to Asia.

The 27-year-old is eager to obtain regular game-time in the upcoming season as he seeks to break back into his country’s squad ahead of next year’s World Cup, and a number of Serie A outfits may be prepared to give him that opportunity.

Napoli continue to monitor his situation despite the signing of Noa Lang and the pursuit of Dan Ndoye, while new AS Roma boss Gian Piero Gasperini sees him as an ideal tactical fit. The Giallorossi would be able to afford a move for the Reds’ number 14 but would need to offload other forwards first.

AC Milan have made indirect contact through Chiesa’s representatives but could find it difficult to summon the finances required for a deal, while a return to Juventus – who he left to join Liverpool last August – quietly gaining traction.

Atalanta may enter the fray if they lose Ademola Lookman, while Cesc Fabregas is eying the 27-year-old as a potential marquee signing for Como. Outside of Serie A, Atletico Madrid are keeping close tabs on the player and remain convinced of his quality.

Chiesa won’t be short of suitors, but hopefully Liverpool keep faith in him

Chiesa’s omission from the travelling squad to Asia means that he’ll have a disrupted pre-season for the second year running, and if he’s to nudge his way into starting contention for the campaign proper, he’ll be banking on the double-header friendly against Athletic Bilbao and the Community Shield in which to do so.

The Italian’s popularity among the Liverpool fan base is in no doubt, with his chant being one of the most raucously sung at Anfield, but he can ill afford another year of struggling to feature for Slot’s side, never mind breaking into the first XI.

He played just 466 minutes last term, a tally on which he’ll be desperate to improve if he’s to remain on Merseyside, and the widespread level of interest from Serie A may yet give the LFC hierarchy food for thought.

We’d love to see the club keeping faith in Chiesa and giving him at least another season to prove his worth, and the absence of Mo Salah over the festive period due to the Africa Cup of Nations could open a window of opportunity to the 27-year-old…if he’s fit and available and still at Liverpool by then.

What does seem certain is that, if the Anfield hierarchy put him up for sale or sanction a loan exit, there’ll be quite a scramble from some of Italy’s biggest clubs to bring him back to his homeland!