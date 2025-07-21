‘More likely than not…’ – Liverpool journalist drops Luis Diaz verdict as Bayern line up offer

(Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

The future of Luis Diaz continues to be a major talking point as Liverpool touch down in Asia for the start of their pre-season tour to the Far East.

The 28-year-old has travelled with Arne Slot’s squad for the friendlies against AC Milan and Yokohama F. Marinos, but he does so amid the backdrop of a prospective transfer to Bayern Munich, with Fabrizio Romano reporting today that the Bundesliga champions are planning a ‘new proposal’ for the forward.

As per The Guardian, the Merseysiders rejected an offer worth £58.6m from the Allianz Arena for the Colombian last week and reiterated that he isn’t for sale, although one reliable journalist has indicated that a ‘massive’ bid could yet alter LFC’s stance on the player.

Diaz now deemed ‘more likely than not’ to leave Liverpool

In an update on his eponymous YouTube channel on Monday evening, Lewis Steele admitted that it seems increasingly likely that Diaz will depart Liverpool for Bayern before the end of the summer transfer window.

The reporter outlined: “Luis Diaz’s future at Liverpool seems very uncertain…we’ve not heard the end of the story for Diaz this summer. He didn’t play in that friendly against Stoke but I wouldn’t read into that too much.

“As far as I’m aware, Bayern Munich are very keen and are ready to make a more official proposal to Liverpool to sign Diaz. They want him a lot, Vincent Kompany wants him a lot, and the hints are that Diaz wants out.

“I’ve not been directly told that by anyone, but I’ve seen the reporting, and it seems like Diaz does want out of Liverpool. I would say it’s now more likely than not that he does leave, but don’t quote that if he doesn’t.

“I don’t think Liverpool are going to stand in his way if a massive offer comes in, but the offer does have to be massive, and Arne Slot is currently planning for the season ahead with him. Let’s just see what happens… I think Bayern’s the most likely by far, and it does seem like he’s heading for the exit.”

Liverpool can’t let Diaz go too easily despite apparent desire to leave

With Cody Gakpo enjoying an excellent 2024/25 season (he was our second highest scorer with 18 goals) and the centre-forward ranks about to be reinforced with the imminent addition of Hugo Ekitike, Diaz is by no means guaranteed a starting berth at Anfield as things stand.

Steele hasn’t disputed reports that the Colombian wishes to move on from Liverpool, and that apparent desire to leave might make the Merseysiders more inclined to accept a forthcoming offer from Bayern, so long as the finances are to FSG’s liking.

The instability over his future is far from ideal going into the new campaign, and Slot is understandably eager to keep the 28-year-old at the club after his magnificent efforts on 2024/25, when our number 7 helped himself to 17 goals in all competitions and supplied eight assists.

Even if Diaz mightn’t be a nailed-on starter for us if (as seems almost certain) Ekitike joins, the necessity for quality in depth can’t be overstated ahead of what’ll be another hectic campaign for LFC, with injuries and fluctuations in players’ form bound to happen along the way.

If the Colombian were to take extreme measures to try and force an exit, then the Reds would quite likely take the money and move on, but a player of his effervescence and scoring prowess ought not to be let out the door too readily.