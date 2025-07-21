When is Hugo Ekitike expected to arrive for Liverpool medical after £79m deal is agreed

(Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

Liverpool have agreed a deal with Eintracht Frankfurt to sign Hugo Ekitike, and the transfer should become official in the next few days.

As first reported by Ben Jacobs (via X) on Monday morning, the two clubs have reached an agreement on a transaction which’ll see the Reds pay an initial £69m for the French striker, with the potential for a further £10m in add-ons depending on how successful he and the team are over the coming years.

The 23-year-old has been given permission by his current employers to travel to Merseyside, and we can expect to see him on these shores in roughly 24 hours’ time.

When is Ekitike due to fly in for his Liverpool medical?

As per The Athletic, Ekitike is expected to arrive in the UK on Tuesday prior to undergoing a medical with Liverpool, with the centre-forward set to put pen to paper on a six-year contract at Anfield.

If all goes to plan in the next couple of days and the transfer becomes official, he’s then due to fly out to Hong Kong to link up with Arne Slot’s squad, who touched down in the Far East this morning ahead of their friendly against AC Milan on Saturday.

As per The Mirror, LFC medical staff and sporting director Richard Hughes will remain at the AXA Training Centre to finalise the move until such time that it’s fully completed.

Ekitike coup represents another statement of intent from Liverpool

Once Ekitike is officially signed, Liverpool’s spending in the current transfer window is set to surpass £250m, a marked contrast to the modest £10m investment in Federico Chiesa last summer.

Football finance expert Mo Chatra has praised the Anfield hierarchy for their ‘bold, ambitious and fearless approach’ in this year’s market, in ‘stark contrast to the timid, hesitant and procrastinating ways of transfer windows past’, duly summing up how numerous Reds supporters will feel about this summer’s activity.

Far from resting on their laurels after winning the Premier League last season, LFC have well and truly let off the handbrake as they seek to reassert their dominance over the likes of Arsenal, Manchester City and Chelsea.

Whilst sensitivities understandably remain high after Diogo Jota’s tragic death at the start of July, there’s also been a recognition at Liverpool that the club must move forward in the market and recruit an elite striker to replace the void in the squad which was left by the horrific events in northern Spain earlier this month.

Hughes and FSG have shown impressive proactivity by moving assertively to wrap up a deal for Ekitike, who can hopefully replicate the kind of impact which saw him score 22 goals and set up another 12 for Eintracht Frankfurt last term.

It now seems like a matter of mere days before his signing is officially confirmed by LFC, who continue to send out a statement to their competitors – catch us if you can!