Four absentees from Liverpool’s Asia tour prompt speculation over futures

Liverpool have confirmed their 29-man travelling party for the pre-season tour of Asia — but four first-team names have been left out in a move that could confirm their futures lie elsewhere.

As reported via liverpoolfc.com, we’re heading to Japan and Hong Kong this week, with fixtures against Yokohama F. Marinos and AC Milan set to be shown live on All Red Video.

The announcement followed a behind-closed-doors 5-0 win over Stoke City, in which new signings Florian Wirtz and Milos Kerkez both featured.

But there’s no place in the squad for Federico Chiesa, Calvin Ramsay, Rhys Williams or Stefan Bajcetic.

Federico Chiesa looks set for a Liverpool exit

The Italian attacker featured only sporadically last season due to injury, playing just 466 minutes in total, and has been linked with a return to Serie A this summer, though did score in Sunday’s victory.

Ramsay and Williams both spent time on loan in 2024/25 and appear unlikely to feature under our head coach going forward.

Bajcetic is perhaps the biggest surprise, given his potential and previous involvement. However, fitness and form have been ongoing issues since his breakout 2022/23 campaign.

Leaving all four out of the travelling group strongly suggests our boss is prepared to move them on during the current window — and the club may already be working on finding buyers or arranging loans.

Transfer business is still ongoing for arrivals and departures

With our summer already seeing significant change — Liverpool have already signed Florian Wirtz for a record-breaking £116m and Arne Slot has completed the £40m arrival of Milos Kerkez — there’s a clear desire to reshape the squad ahead of another title charge.

If Chiesa does return to Italy, he could follow a growing list of departures that includes Trent Alexander-Arnold and Caoimhin Kelleher, while younger players like Ramsay may be sent out to rebuild value and minutes.

The 47-year-old coach is clearly not afraid to make ruthless calls — and this squad announcement could be a sign of more changes to come.

