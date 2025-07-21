Liverpool’s Guehi pursuit unsettled by unexpected Tottenham move

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Liverpool remain firmly in the driving seat to land Marc Guehi – but a fresh update from Matt Law has cast doubt over how straightforward the race really is.

As reported in The Telegraph, Tottenham Hotspur are considering reigniting their pursuit of the Crystal Palace defender, despite having four senior centre-backs and further versatile options.

Spurs had a winter bid for the England international turned down, and although they haven’t yet firmed up a second approach, they have “not ruled out” another attempt to bring Guehi to north London.

Tottenham plot a move for Marc Guehi

The 24-year-old, who captained Crystal Palace for most of last season and played 44 games in all competitions, is in the final year of his contract.

That gives Liverpool a strong negotiating hand – particularly after already moving on Jarell Quansah to Bayer Leverkusen for £30m.

Given the timing of that departure, the 24-year-old’s leadership qualities, and his durability, it’s no surprise we’ve prioritised Guehi.

Although we have heard these links for quite an extended period of time now, with David Lynch attempting to explain the delays thus far.

Despite Tottenham’s lingering interest, The Telegraph report states clearly that “Liverpool remain the favourites to sign the England international if he leaves Palace this summer.”

Liverpool still have the upper hand on Guehi

Guehi’s arrival would help offset the loss of Quansah and strengthen a back line already bolstered by the Premier League-winning presence of Virgil van Dijk and Ibou Konate.

The South London-born defender would offer the type of consistency and composure needed to build another title-winning platform – and crucially, he’d be available to join up with Arne Slot’s squad immediately for pre-season.

Guehi would represent a smart, long-term move with instant impact and one that has been backed by one former England international.

It remains to be seen whether Tottenham follow through with a second offer, particularly while dealing with ongoing uncertainty over Cristian Romero’s future.

But unless they act quickly, they risk being left behind as we prepare to close in on one of England’s most reliable defensive options.

