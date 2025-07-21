Richard Hughes ‘aware of’ Ibrahima Konate contract demands as decision left in Liverpool’s hands

Images via Alex Pantling/Getty Images and This Is Anfield

Ibrahima Konate has reportedly informed Liverpool’s sporting director Richard Hughes of the terms that he’s seeking in order to extend his contract at the club.

The centre-back is now into the final 12 months of his current deal, and transfer insider Graeme Bailey claimed in June that the France international is ‘demanding big money’ if he’s to remain at Anfield.

The Reds reportedly want a decision to be made on his future one way or another by the end of August so that, if it becomes apparent that an agreement won’t be struck, they’d still be able to sell him for a good fee rather than letting him walk away for nothing next year.

Konate makes his contractual demands known to Liverpool chiefs

French outlet L’Equipe has now shared an update on Konate’s contract situation, and it appears that the ball has been placed firmly in Hughes’ and Liverpool’s court.

They’ve reported that discussions over a potential renewal for the 26-year-old recommenced at the start of the summer, having been on hold for several months, and that ‘counter offers’ have been made ‘from both sides’.

It’s added that the Reds’ sporting director ‘is aware of’ the defender’s contractual demands and ‘must now provide an answer’ as to whether or not those can be satisfied by the club.

Liverpool must do their utmost to give Konate a new deal

While it’s unclear how much Konate is demanding or whether that’s achievable within Liverpool’s wage structure, we’d like to think that all parties could find a mutually satisfactory middle ground so that a deal is struck which’d keep the defender at Anfield.

The 26-year-old was a key figure in our Premier League triumph last season – only five men played more minutes throughout the campaign – but according to Capology, his current salary of £70,000 per week places him in the lower half of earners among Arne Slot’s squad.

That’d suggest that the France international is well within his rights to demand a significant pay increase if he’s to extend his contract at the club, especially as he comes into what should be the prime of his career.

It isn’t just because of Konate’s defensive prowess that Liverpool ought to do everything in their power to keep hold of him. The sale of Jarell Quansah to Bayer Leverkusen this summer has left the Reds with only three natural senior centre-backs, a worrying development as the new season draws ever nearer.

Unless the Frenchman’s demands are ridiculously out of reach for LFC, the hierarchy must be open to a degree of compromise so that they’ll retain a crucial figure in the squad and eliminate the risk of losing him on a free transfer in 2026.

Over to you, Richard Hughes!