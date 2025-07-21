Deal agreed: Slot gets his man as Ekitike granted travel permission – report

(Arne Slot Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images), (Hugo Ekitike Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

Liverpool are edging closer to finalising the signing of Hugo Ekitike after reaching a full agreement in principle with Eintracht Frankfurt, according to Ben Jacobs on X.

The France international has been heavily linked with us throughout the summer window and now appears set to become our latest attacking addition.

Jacobs reports that a total package worth £79m has been agreed between the two clubs, with £69m guaranteed and a further £10m in performance-related bonuses based on both team and player success.

This corroborates with Sky Sports’ report which stated we’ve agreed a fixed fee of £69 million with Eintracht Frankfurt for the French striker and that talks are ongoing over add-on bonuses which could take the total package to £78 million.

That fee translates to €91m, underlining just how confident our recruitment team must be in the 23-year-old’s potential to thrive at Anfield.

Ekitike has also now been granted permission to travel, which strongly suggests that a medical and contract signing are imminent.

Hugo Ekitike transfer latest as Liverpool target long-term No.9 solution

This move would end weeks of speculation after Sport1 journalist Julius Schamburg’s previously confirmed that we had agreed a fixed fee of €95m with Frankfurt.

Ekitike’s 22 goals and 12 assists in the Bundesliga last season offer compelling evidence that he’s ready for the Premier League step-up.

Given the uncertainty around Darwin Nunez’s future, it’s a signing that may define our attacking identity for years to come.

Liverpool favouring the German market this summer

Liverpool have already signed Jeremie Frimpong and Florian Wirtz, a Bundesliga Player of the Year, and this would mark another major raid on Germany’s top flight—highlighting the trust placed in the league’s attacking talent.

It seems that the agreement likely rules out a move for Alexander Isak but there will still be fans dreaming of us securing the services of both men.

The Frenchman’s impending arrival will also add pressure to others in our front line, with Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez and Federico Chiesa all touted for exits this summer too.

