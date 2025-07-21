How Liverpool’s model lets us splash £260m without breaching PSR: finance expert

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images/Getty Images For The Premier League)

Liverpool’s record-breaking transfer window is sparking confusion across rival fanbases — but as finance expert Mo Chatra has explained, there’s no mystery to it at all.

With deals for Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong, Milos Kerkez and Armin Pecsi already done, and Hugo Ekitike soon to follow, our transfer outlay is expected to hit £260m in the coming days.

How are Liverpool affording this summer spending?

According to Chatra, that figure could climb toward £500m if further moves for players like Alexander Isak or Marc Guehi are finalised.

But instead of relying on dodgy sponsorships or loopholes, this spending is being powered by a self-sustaining model that’s been years in the making.

In a detailed thread on X, Chatra confirmed: “This is being achieved through an evolving self-sustaining model… record expected sales… and record revenues.”

Michael Edwards’ masterplan is changing everything at Liverpool

Mo Chatra’s breakdown reveals how the likes of Wirtz’s £116m fee is split over five annual payments, while other deals are typically structured over three years.

The club are also benefiting from instalments due from previous player sales, which will bring in around £30m this summer, alongside £125m in income from sales in this window – including the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold to Madrid and Jarell Quansah to Leverkusen.

Add to that the reduction of previous credit facility debt, lower amortisation impact due to smart structuring, and a projected revenue of £750m for the 2025/26 season, and suddenly the club’s aggressive approach makes total sense.

Chatra added: “Liverpool’s bold, ambitious and fearless approach… is in stark contrast to the timid, hesitant and procrastinating ways of transfer windows past.”

It’s a point that resonates when we consider the difference between this summer’s aggressive squad rebuild and previous windows where late moves and last-minute decisions cost us dearly.

The fact that Liverpool have already signed Florian Wirtz and are now working on a potential front-three reshuffle involving Ekitike and possibly Isak, shows the scale of the planning involved.

This is a window that could define our next five years – and Michael Edwards’ return has clearly shifted the gear from cautious to commanding.

And if Isak’s decision goes our way, there could yet be another headline move that makes this window one of the most exciting in recent club history.

You can view the Liverpool finance update via @MoChatra on X:

— Mo Chatra (@MoChatra) July 20, 2025

