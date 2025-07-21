‘Deal agreed’ – Liverpool set to sanction exit of ‘super talent’ as medical expected ‘this week’

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly close to sanctioning a move away from Anfield for one defender who previously wowed Jurgen Klopp.

Arne Slot currently has three senior left-backs in his squad after Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas were joined by Milos Kerkez last month, with at least one of those likely to receive precious little game-time in the coming season.

The Hungarian’s arrival has nudged Owen Beck down to fourth in the pecking order after the 22-year-old returned from a loan spell at Blackburn last term (which was quite eventful at times), and the Welshman could be set for another campaign in the Championship.

Beck set to leave Liverpool on loan once more

The Telegraph’s Midlands football reporter John Percy took to X on Monday evening to report that Derby County are closing on a season-long loan for the Liverpool defender, who’s due to undergo a medical with the Rams in the coming days.

The journalist posted: ‘Derby are close to signing Liverpool left-back Owen Beck on loan for the season. Deal agreed and Wales U21 international expected to undergo medical later this week. Beck was signed by John Eustace at Blackburn last year and was very keen to play under him again.’

Liverpool right to sanction Derby loan move for Beck

Beck wasn’t among the 23 Reds players who featured in the 5-0 friendly win over Stoke on Sunday, nor has he travelled with the squad for the tour to Asia, both of which give a telling indication as to his current standing at Anfield.

That’s no fault of the Welshman, who Klopp dubbed a ‘super talent‘ and Gordon Strachan – technical director at Dundee, where the defender had a loan spel in 2023 – praised as ‘a great kid with wonderful personality‘.

He enjoyed frequent starts under Eustace at Blackburn last season before the 45-year-old took the Derby job in February, so it’s quite understandable that he’d like to be reunited with the manager at Pride Park for another campaign.

Beck turns 23 next month and isn’t in a position to waste any time kicking his heels at Liverpool if he knows that he realistically won’t get much game-time under Slot, but the fact that he’s set to leave on loan rather than permanently suggests that the Anfield hierarchy continue to have faith in his ability.

Injury problems ruined the latter part of his time at Ewood Park earlier this year, but hopefully he’ll be back playing regularly if – as expected – he joins the Rams for the upcoming campaign and links up with a coach whose trust he’s already earned.

Assuming the proposed loan deal is completed, we wish the 22-year-old the very best at Derby for the season and hope that, in time, he can make a telling impact for the Reds!