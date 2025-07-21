Report: Real Madrid could offer one player to Liverpool in proposed swap deal – it’s not Rodrygo

(Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)

Real Madrid could be prepared to offer one player to Liverpool in their efforts to land a member of Arne Slot’s current squad.

The Reds have been linked with a potential summer move for Los Blancos attacker Rodrygo, with Spanish reporter Eduardo Burgos claiming last week that the interest is ‘genuine’.

Meanwhile, Ibrahima Konate has been touted as a possible target for the LaLiga giants, who are hoping to capitalise on the ongoing contractual uncertainty surrounding the French defender, who’s now into the final 12 months of his current deal.

Real Madrid could offer player-plus-cash deal in bid to sign Konate

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, Real Madrid are seemingly determined to try and land our number 5 this summer rather than waiting to get him on a free transfer next year, so much so that they’re reportedly willing to offer one of their players in exchange.

The potential sacrifical lamb isn’t Rodrygo, though – instead it’s another winger in Brahim Diaz, who Los Blancos could jettison in addition to paying a €10m (£8.7m) fee in order to try and push the deal through.

It’s claimed that Konate’s delicate contract situation ‘could open the door to a mutually beneficial deal’ between the two clubs, with Arne Slot understood to be ‘looking for versatile attacking players’.

Liverpool must give Real Madrid a firm ‘no’ to Diaz/Konate swap

Although Diaz might offer Liverpool tremendous versatility with his ability to play anywhere across the forward line and as an attacking midfielder/second striker, FSG would be unwise to let Konate leave just to get the Morocco international.

The 25-year-old primarily plays as a right winger, a position which is locked down at Anfield by Mo Salah and where we already have cover in Federico Chiesa and Ben Doak (along with others who could be deployed in that role if needed).

By contrast, Slot currently has only three senior centre-backs in his squad, so the Reds must strain every sinew to try and convince our number 5 to sign a new contract and end any ongoing discourse over a possible move to Real Madrid.

Liverpool mustn’t let Los Blancos dictate proceedings – we’ve already facilitated an early end to Trent Alexander-Arnold’s contract so that he could join Xabi Alonso’s side in time for the FIFA Club World Cup – and sanctioning Konate’s exit without bringing in an immediate centre-back replacement would be insanity.

The 15-time champions of Europe might be determined to get their man this summer, but FSG must stand firm and not be bullied into submission by their Bernabeu counterparts. Diaz isn’t a player that we need; the French defender most certainly is.