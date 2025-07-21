Romano drops update as Luis Diaz now open to Bayern move

(Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

Liverpool could be edging closer to a major decision on Luis Diaz after Fabrizio Romano reported on X that the Colombian has now “opened doors” to a transfer to Bayern Munich.

The Bundesliga giants are preparing a new proposal for our No.7, who scored 17 goals and assisted 8 times across 50 games in all competitions last season.

Romano claims Bayern see Diaz as their top priority but are also exploring Malick Fofana as a Plan B if the deal can’t be pushed through.

The update places the decision firmly in our hands, though the suggestion that Diaz is now open to the move is a significant shift in tone.

Liverpool could be forced to react fast as winger stance changes

With Federico Chiesa also linked with a departure after being left out of our pre-season tour, Romano notes that Liverpool would “surely bring in a new winger if Lucho and Chiesa both leave”—which matches with long-term expectations from the recruitment team.

Arne Slot has shown a clear preference for Cody Gakpo on the left wing, which looks to limit Diaz’s starting opportunities for next season.

The 28-year-old has been a reliable performer, but if we’re building toward a new-look front line led by Hugo Ekitike, his exit could form part of a wider evolution.

Liverpool’s front line could change drastically for next season

Liverpool have already signed Florian Wirtz this summer, giving us flexibility in the final third if a winger were to leave.

We’ve also seen Jeremie Frimpong arrive from Bayer Leverkusen, which could bolster our attacking options further with his ability to play on the right wing.

Although Bayern’s interest is not new, news that a bid could reportedly arrive “soon”shows that the situation is clearly advancing.

