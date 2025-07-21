‘Not impossible’ – Lewis Steele isn’t ruling out Liverpool swoop for ‘devastating’ phenomenon

Image via Lewis Steele on YouTube

Lewis Steele is refusing to completely rule out the possibility of yet another blockbuster transfer at Liverpool this summer.

The Reds have already broken their club-record outlay to sign Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen in a £116m deal and are on the verge of completing a £79m move for Hugo Ekitike, which’d take their spending in the current window past the £250m mark.

As reported by The Telegraph‘s Luke Edwards this morning, the Premier League champions are still ‘circling’ for a potential swoop for Alexander Isak, whose representatives gave an ambigious update that they are ‘already studying and analysing all options’ for the Newcastle striker.

Steele: Liverpool signing Isak is unlikely but ‘not impossible’

In a video on his eponymous YouTube channel on Monday evening, Steele admitted that Liverpool signing the Sweden international in this transfer window would be improbable, but he hasn’t completely dismissed the possibility of it happening before the end of August.

The journalist explained: “Isak is very well-liked by Liverpool, who want to do a deal for Alexander Isak. That’s why they enquired for him. Will they sign him? It’s not likely, but it’s not impossible.

“They could do; they’ve already spent £250m on Wirtz, Frimpong, Kerkez, Mamardashvili, Ekitike, Pecsi. There’s a lot of money spent, so can they afford it? Will Newcastle budge?

“The fact that Newcastle are so keen to push out the fact that they do not want to do a deal and that they want a lot of money means that they are a bit scared, and I think they are scared of Liverpool because Liverpool have the pulling power.

“I think a lot of it will rest on Alexander Isak. Does he want to force through a move? If it doesn’t happen this summer, it doesn’t completely rule it out for next summer. By that point he will be a year older, and I would suggest his price tag will be a lot less than it is now.

“At this current stage, the Isak deal – or potential deal, I should say – is not completely kiboshed. The interest remains, but I wouldn’t say it’s likely at this stage. There’s no reason to suggest that it will happen, but the main thing is, it could happen, and it’s not impossible.”

Do Liverpool still have a realistic hope of signing Isak this summer?

Isak was sent home from the Newcastle camp by Eddie Howe prior to their friendly defeat to Celtic at the weekend ‘due to the speculation around him’ (Sky Sports), which’ll no doubt add fuel to the fire regarding the 25-year-old’s immediate future.

Having been hailed by Gary Neville last season as ‘devastating’ and ‘the best striker at [that] moment in time’ in the Premier League (in which he scored 23 goals in the 2024/25 campaign), it comes as no surprise that the Magpies value the Swede at an eye-watering £150m (Sky Sports).

Given that Liverpool are about to spend the best part of £80m on Ekitike and take their summer expenditure past £250m, a blockbuster deal for Newcastle’s number 14 would seem highly unfeasible, even allowing for the Reds’ modest spending in previous years and the income from winning the top-flight title.

Nevertheless, for as long as some form of hope spring eternal, Kopites will keep clinging to the possibility that Isak might just come to Anfield before the end of August, thus making Arne Slot’s reigning champions an even more fearsome force in 2025/26.

As Steele says, it’s improbable but not impossible. For as long as that remains the case, the speculation will continue.