Not just Guehi: Liverpool and Spurs could also do battle for another Premier League centre-back

(Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur have already played each other three times in 2025, and although they’re not due to resume battle on the pitch until just before Christmas, they could indulge in some fierce competition in the summer transfer window.

As per The Telegraph, the Reds remain the favourites to sign Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace, although Spurs aren’t ruling out the possibility of a renewed pursuit for the 25-year-old.

The England international isn’t the only Premier League centre-back being sought by both Arne Slot and Thomas Frank this summer, with their two clubs potentially facing off for another mutual transfer target.

Liverpool and Spurs among multiple suitors for Illya Zabarnyi

According to CaughtOffside, both Liverpool and Spurs are also among multiple clubs considering a move for Illya Zabarnyi in the next few weeks.

The north Londoners are reportedly preparing an offer for the Bournemouth defender which could surpass €70m (£60.6m), but they’re far from the only English top-flight suitor for the 22-year-old.

Newcastle and Chelsea both have him on their respective shortlists, while the Reds are also considering him as a potential recruit if they’re unable to persuade Ibrahima Konate to sign a contract extension.

However, all of those Premier League clubs could end up disappointed, as the Ukrainian is understood to prefer Paris Saint-Germain, who’ve had several bids knocked back by the Cherries, who value him at £60m.

Would Zabarnyi be worth £60m of Liverpool’s money?

While Guehi might seem like the most desirable option, given his experience and homegrown status, Liverpool would be wise to keep Zabarnyi in mind as an alternative target.

The Reds currently have just three senior centre-backs, so that part of Slot’s squad could certainly do with bolstering this summer, especially if attempts to broker a new contract for Konate (who’s into the final year of his current deal) prove to be futile.

Former Bournemouth player Joe Partington hailed the Ukrainian and Dean Huijsen as ‘everything you would want from a defensive centre-back pairing’, with the duo forming an imperious partnership for the Cherries last season (BBC Sport), while the 22-year-old’s manager Andoni Iraola has praised his leadership qualities and training ground attitude (ChosunBiz).

In truth, however, it doesn’t seem overly likely that Liverpool will sign Zabarnyi this summer. His price tag seems a bit prohibitive, especially compared to the quoted valuations of £50m for Guehi, while the Ukraine international could be difficult to persuade if his heart is set on PSG.

The Palace defender remains the priority in terms of centre-back recruitment, but if the Reds hit a dead end in that pursuit and aren’t making headway with a new deal for Konate, then the Bournemouth man could be next in line for a few phone calls from Richard Hughes, who’d have a few south-coast contacts on speed dial given his previous ties with the club…