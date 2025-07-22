Zoom call from Arne Slot changed Ekitike’s mind over Liverpool transfer

(Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s pursuit of Hugo Ekitike has taken a decisive turn following a reported “masterclass” pitch from our Premier League-winning head coach.

According to Beth Lindop and Julien Laurens for ESPN, Arne Slot held a Zoom call with the 23-year-old French striker last week, after initial contact had been made with his representatives as far back as March.

During that conversation, the Dutchman is said to have detailed his vision for Liverpool’s attack in the post-Darwin Nunez era — and his urgent need for a “mobile and dynamic No.9” who could bring both “brilliance on the ball” and “tenacity and intelligence off it.”

Ekitike can change the way Slot operates with Liverpool

Ekitike, who bagged 22 goals and 12 assists in 48 games for Eintracht Frankfurt last season, reportedly viewed himself as the perfect fit for the role — a belief cemented by the personal pitch from our boss.

Sources told ESPN that the Zoom call prompted the striker to “prioritise” a move to Anfield, despite strong interest from other clubs.

One of these clubs was said to be Manchester United, according to David Ornstein, which only makes this signing even sweeter.

Arne Slot helped secure the signing of Hugo Ekitike

Slot’s intervention appears to have played a key role in accelerating our pursuit of the former PSG forward, who joined Frankfurt permanently in January 2024 but could now become our latest attacking addition.

Liverpool have already signed Florian Wirtz this summer — another move where our head coach’s role has been credited, on this occasion by the player’s father.

Should Ekitike arrive, it may spell the end for Nunez’s time at Liverpool, with Al Hilal and Napoli among those monitoring the Uruguayan’s situation.

Ekitike’s profile — tall, fast, creative and hard-working — offers exactly what our head coach seems to want from his No.9. This transfer may yet prove to be a defining moment in shaping the next era at Anfield.

