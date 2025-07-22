Ornstein: Liverpool could beat Spurs to England defender as contract enters final year

(Pictures courtesy of BBC)

Liverpool are still keen on England international Marc Guehi as the Crystal Palace defender enters the final 12 months of his contract — and there’s growing belief this saga could dominate the coming weeks.

The 24-year-old, who captained Palace to FA Cup glory and was a near ever-present last season, is once again a name to watch for us as Arne Slot continues to reshape his backline following the sale of Jarell Quansah to Bayer Leverkusen.

As reported by David Ornstein on Sky Sports News, the London club turned down a £65m+£5m offer from Newcastle last summer, but with no extension on the table, Guehi now holds all the power.

“He’s into now the last 12 months of his contract at Palace,” Ornstein explained.

“We know Liverpool are keen on him at the right price… Palace would be looking to cash in rather than face losing him for free.”

Liverpool will face competition for Guehi’s signature

With Tottenham also said to still be in the mix after a failed January bid, and Guehi apparently content to play out his deal if needed, the ball is firmly in the player’s court.

But crucially, the respected journalist added: “I’d be expecting him to start at the World Cup next summer.”

The Telegraph have also reported on this interest from Spurs and it seems that Crytal Palace’s resolve will be tested by a few suitors this summer.

If we’re looking for a durable, high-ceiling replacement for Quansah who can step straight into Champions League football, Guehi ticks every box.

Marc Guehi would be perfect for Liverpool

His 44 appearances last season, minimal injury history, and ability to lead a backline would make him an ideal partner for Virgil van Dijk and Ibou Konate — and an upgrade on the departed academy graduate.

Liverpool have already begun defensive reshuffling, with Arne Slot’s side seeing the arrival of Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez this summer too.

One former England international has backed the Reds to make the move for the Palace captain and it feels like a signing that would tick all the right boxes.

Tottenham’s renewed interest could spark urgency, but the 24-year-old’s contract status gives Liverpool real leverage.

This situation is poised to unfold rapidly — and Guehi may be among the most in-demand players in the Premier League this window.

You can view Ornstein’s update on Guehi via @SkySportsNews on X:

🗣️ "I think Palace would be willing to cash in" The Athletic's David Ornstein discusses reports that Liverpool and Spurs are interested in Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi. pic.twitter.com/SWe3WQQBPx — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) July 21, 2025

