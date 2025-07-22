‘They believe…’ – Journalist’s Hugo Ekitike claim could send Liverpool fans into a frenzy

(Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

Hugo Ekitike is due to touch down on Merseyside later today and undergo his medical ahead of his transfer to Liverpool.

The Reds have agreed a deal with Eintracht Frankfurt to sign the French centre-forward for an initial £69m, with the possibility of a further £10m in performance-related add-ons.

The fee has come in for condemnation from some quarters, with Neil Warnock deriding it as ‘too much of a gamble’ (talkSPORT), but the 23-year-old is set to arrive at Anfield off the back of a season in which he scored 22 goals and set up another 12.

Dean Jones: Ekitike could ‘help unlock even more’ from Salah

Transfer insider Dean Jones was rather more complimentary about the Ekitike deal than the ex-Sheffield United and QPR manager had been, stating his belief that the Frenchman’s impending arrival could inspire Mo Salah to even greater heights at Liverpool.

The journalist posted on X: ‘Liverpool are signing Hugo Ekitike not just for his goals, but for his creativity. They believe he can elevate the attack – and help unlock even more from Mo Salah.’

Imagine if Ekitike and Salah strike up a lethal chemistry at Liverpool!

The thought of our incoming striker helping to get even more out of the Egyptian King is one which could send Reds supporters into a frenzy of excitement!

Jones is right to talk up Ekitike’s creative prowess, with his statistics from last season illustrating his aptitude for instigating chances as well as finishing them.

As per FBref, he ranked among the top 10% of centre-forwards in Europe’s five main leagues in 2024/25 for assists per game (0.29), the top 6% for shot-creating actions per 90 minutes (3.5), and the top 4% with his match averages for progressive carries (3.04) and successful take-ons (1.9).

Those figures suggest that the 23-year-old could create a lorryload of chances for Salah at Liverpool, and the Egyptian is also well capable of returning the favour, having racked up 23 assists last term in addition to his 34 goals.

The prospect of him and Ekitike linking up to devastating effect at Anfield is a mouth-watering one for Kopites and a frightening one for our rivals. Even if it’s only for a couple of years, it’s hard not to feel giddy at the thought of what the duo could unleash once they develop a chemistry in the Reds’ forward line!