How much Hugo Ekitike will earn per week at Liverpool and how it’ll compare to Anfield teammates

Hugo Ekitike is set to arrive in the UK today ahead of his £79m transfer to Liverpool, with the Reds set to complete yet another signing this summer.

As per James Pearce, the French striker is due to fly into London rather than Merseyside for his medical, before then jetting off to Asia to link up with Arne Slot’s squad on their pre-season tour.

If all of the £10m in add-ons for the 23-year-old are triggered (Sky Sports), it’d make him the Reds’ third most expensive signing of all time, with the record being set by Florian Wirtz’s £116m deal last month.

How much will Ekitike be paid per week at Liverpool?

Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg has now shared details of how much Ekitike will be paid once he puts pen to paper on a six-year contract at Liverpool.

The journalist revealed on Tuesday morning (via X) that the Frenchman is expected to earn a gross annual salary of €15m (£13m) at Anfield, which equates to just over £250,000 per week.

Ekitike set to become one of Liverpool’s highest earners straight away

If the reported figures are indeed correct, Ekitike will immediately become the third highest-paid player in Slot’s squad, behind Mo Salah (£400k-p/w) and Virgil van Dijk (£350k-p/w), as per Capology.

It represents an emphatic show of faith from Liverpool to grant the 23-year-old such a generous pay packet right from the get-go, especially when some squad stalwarts such as Ibrahima Konate and Luis Diaz are understood to be earning less than £100,000 weekly (Capology).

Assuming all goes to plan with the medical and he’s able to link up with his new teammates in Hong Kong later this week, hopefully the French forward can make an immediate impact if he features in the friendlies against AC Milan and Yokohama F. Marinos.

Transfer insider Dean Jones seems confident that Ekitike will be a smash hit at Anfield, praising the striker’s creativity and claiming that LFC believe he can ‘elevate the attack’ and help to ‘unlock even more’ from Salah.

The 23-year-old is in line for a handsome pay packet once his move to Liverpool is completed, and we’ve every confidence that it won’t be long before he begins to repay that faith in the form of goals for the Reds!