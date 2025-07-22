Sky Germany journalist shares what Liverpool have done behind the scenes over Rodrygo move

(Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

Liverpool continue to explore attacking reinforcements this summer — and a new update has confirmed what’s happening behind the scenes regarding a potential swoop for Rodrygo.

Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg shared on X that we are “closely monitoring the situation of Rodrygo”, with the 24-year-old considered “one of the candidates for LFC in case Luis Diaz leaves.”

According to the report, the club have already “informed about conditions and current status” with Real Madrid understood to be open to a sale.

That alone is a major step — suggesting there’s more substance to this link than initial speculation.

Rodrygo’s wages would be considerably higher than Diaz

Rodrygo, who netted 14 goals and provided 11 assists in 54 games last season, is reportedly aware of Madrid’s stance and is exploring his market options.

Reported interest from the Reds in the player has been shared before and it seems he’s very much on our radar at the moment.

But while the Brazilian international could be a devastating addition to our front three, the potential package is far from straightforward.

The forward is said to be “already earning up to €10 million net per year”, a figure that would represent one of the largest salaries in our squad.

Rodrygo would offer versatility for Arne Slot’s side

From a tactical perspective, his versatility would appeal to our head coach.

Rodrygo primarily plays off the right — where Mo Salah has dominated for many years — but is comfortable anywhere across the frontline.

With the Egyptian edging closer to the twilight of his career, our recruitment staff will naturally be planning for the long term.

Rodrygo’s case, however, is tied directly to one man: Diaz.

The Colombian was a key figure in our Premier League-winning campaign but has attracted strong interest from Bayern Munich, as reported by Bild, while Barcelona and Saudi Arabia remain linked.

Arne Slot likes the attacker, but with Cody Gakpo often preferred on the left and Hugo Ekitike already lined up through the middle, the landscape is shifting.

Liverpool have already signed Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen this summer and added Jeremie Frimpong, who can also contribute in attacking areas.

It’s clear our recruitment drive is far from finished, if Diaz moves on, expect this Rodrygo chase to heat up fast.

