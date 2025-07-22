Ian Doyle shares fresh medical update as Liverpool close in on £69m deal

(Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s big-money move for Hugo Ekitike is nearing completion, with the striker now on his way to London for his medical.

As reported by Ian Doyle on X, the French forward is expected to undergo his physical checks before finalising his transfer to us from Eintracht Frankfurt.

The fee, which stands at an initial £69 million, could eventually rise to £78 million with add-ons – making it one of the biggest deals of the summer window so far.

Hugo Ekitike impressed in the Bundesliga last season

Ekitike, 23, enjoyed a breakout campaign in the Bundesliga last season, scoring 22 goals and registering 12 assists in 48 appearances.

That output helped fire Frankfurt to a third-place finish and caught the eye of our recruitment team, who moved quickly to secure his services.

With Darwin Nunez struggling for consistency last term, and a potential exit on the horizon, our head coach has pushed hard for a more reliable option to lead the line.

The Dutchman has been credited with a decisive zoom call that pushed his new forward to want to move to Anfield.

Ekitike’s arrival marks a clear step in that direction, especially given his impressive efficiency in front of goal.

Liverpool’s new No.9 looks set to push others out

While nothing is confirmed yet, his imminent arrival could have major ramifications for the rest of our attack.

Luis Diaz’s future remains uncertain, and Harvey Elliott’s chances of regular minutes have already taken a hit this summer following Florian Wirtz’s arrival.

A new centre-forward with Ekitike’s pedigree only adds to that squeeze.

There’s also the question of what this means for Alexander Isak, long seen as a dream target for us.

But with one major deal all but done, any hopes of signing the Newcastle man may now be shelved.

We’ve already signed Florian Wirtz and Jeremie Frimpong this window, with Arne Slot building a dynamic, youthful and German-inspired squad for his second season in charge.

You can view the Ekitike update via @IanDoyleSport on X:

Hugo Ekitike on his way to London for his medical ahead of completing initial £69m move to #LFC 🔴 — Ian Doyle (@IanDoyleSport) July 22, 2025

