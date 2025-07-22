Liverpool considering move for Ligue 1 defender who only left England last year – report

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Liverpool are considering a move for Toulouse defender Charlie Cresswell this summer as Arne Slot looks to bolster his defensive options, that’s according to GiveMeSport (via Express).

Jarrell Quansah left the club to join Bundesliga outfit Bayer Leverkusen earlier in the window while Ibou Konate has entered the final 12 months of his current Liverpoold deal and is yet to agree on terms over a fresh contract.

Real Madrid are believed to be keeping tabs on the Frenchman’s situation as they attempt to lure him to the Spanish capital on a free transfer this time next year.

Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez are the only other senior central defensive options at Arne Slot’s disposal.

Who is Charlie Cresswell?

Cresswell joined Toulouse from Leeds United last summer in a £3.8m deal (BBC Sport) and impressed in the French top-flight as well as starring for England U21s as the young Three Lions were successful at the European Championships last month.

The Preston-born defender, who has also spent time on loan at Millwall previously, made 34 appearances for the Ligue 1 side last term and scored four goals and registered two assists in the process (across all competitions).

At 6 ft 2 he is a towering presence and someone who is already a talented player but also has plenty of time to develop with him being just 22 years of age.

The report adds that Arne Slot’s side have not made an ‘active move’ for the Englishman, who was labelled as ‘excellent’ by former Millwall boss Gary Rowett (via Leeds All Over), but he’s certainly on the radar of the Premier League champions.

Liverpool have been very active on the transfer front so far with Jeremie Frimpong and Florian Wirtz signed from Bayer Leverkusen while Milos Kerkez has joined the club from Bournemouth and Frankfurt forward Hugo Ekitike is ready to complete his Reds medical anytime now.

Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi is another name who has been strongly linked with a move to Anfield this summer after he entered the final year of his deal at Selhurst Park recently.