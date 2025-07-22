Ornstein: Ekitike rejected Man Utd in favour of Liverpool move

Latest News Transfer News & Rumours
Posted by
Hugo Ekitike of Eintracht Frankfurt
(Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

Liverpool have sealed a crucial attacking reinforcement ahead of pre-season, with a move for Hugo Ekitike now agreed — and Manchester United have missed their chance.

As confirmed by David Ornstein on Sky Sports News, the Eintracht Frankfurt striker will undergo his medical before joining us on the Asia tour.

The 23-year-old was “always very high” on the list of forward options being considered by our recruitment team, particularly with Darwin Nunez expected to depart this summer.

Ekitike could be the perfect fit for Liverpool

Hugo Ekitike sticks out his leg to challenge Cristian Romero for the ball.
(Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

“He’s one of the most promising up and coming attackers in European football,” Ornstein explained.

“There’s an agreement, club to club, and he’ll travel for his medical tomorrow and then join Liverpool on their Asia tour.”

Ekitike’s arrival comes after failed moves for other forwards — notably our pursuit of Alexander Isak, with the 25-year-old looking to be staying at Newcastle despite an approach worth up to £120m.

Instead, we’ve landed a French talent who hit 22 goals and 12 assists in 48 games for Frankfurt last season.

The overall deal could be worth up to €91m (£79m initial plus £10m in add-ons), but the journalist notes: “Liverpool will be delighted with that.”

Man United failed in an attempt to sign Ekitike

Hugo Ekitike celebrates scoring for Eintracht Frankfurt
(Photo by Christof Koepsel/Getty Images)

Crucially, Ornstein revealed that “Manchester United made a push for him last week, but he had already committed to Liverpool.”

This is more than just a victory over a direct rival — it suggests a fresh direction under our head coach.

Ornstein added: “Maybe it symbolises a change in approach from Arne Slot… a bit more direct football,” namechecking both Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez as signings that fit the pattern.

With Darwin Nunez expected to leave Anfield and our interest in Isak well-documented, this decisive move for the France international now becomes a defining moment of our window.

Ekitike may not have the name recognition of our No.9, but his ceiling is sky-high — and we’ve acted at just the right time.

You can watch Ornstein’s comments on Ekitike via @SkySportsNews on X:

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile

More Stories David Ornstein Hugo Ekitike

Live Comments

Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automatically

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *