Ornstein: Ekitike rejected Man Utd in favour of Liverpool move

Liverpool have sealed a crucial attacking reinforcement ahead of pre-season, with a move for Hugo Ekitike now agreed — and Manchester United have missed their chance.

As confirmed by David Ornstein on Sky Sports News, the Eintracht Frankfurt striker will undergo his medical before joining us on the Asia tour.

The 23-year-old was “always very high” on the list of forward options being considered by our recruitment team, particularly with Darwin Nunez expected to depart this summer.

Ekitike could be the perfect fit for Liverpool

“He’s one of the most promising up and coming attackers in European football,” Ornstein explained.

“There’s an agreement, club to club, and he’ll travel for his medical tomorrow and then join Liverpool on their Asia tour.”

Ekitike’s arrival comes after failed moves for other forwards — notably our pursuit of Alexander Isak, with the 25-year-old looking to be staying at Newcastle despite an approach worth up to £120m.

Instead, we’ve landed a French talent who hit 22 goals and 12 assists in 48 games for Frankfurt last season.

The overall deal could be worth up to €91m (£79m initial plus £10m in add-ons), but the journalist notes: “Liverpool will be delighted with that.”

Man United failed in an attempt to sign Ekitike

Crucially, Ornstein revealed that “Manchester United made a push for him last week, but he had already committed to Liverpool.”

This is more than just a victory over a direct rival — it suggests a fresh direction under our head coach.

Ornstein added: “Maybe it symbolises a change in approach from Arne Slot… a bit more direct football,” namechecking both Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez as signings that fit the pattern.

With Darwin Nunez expected to leave Anfield and our interest in Isak well-documented, this decisive move for the France international now becomes a defining moment of our window.

Ekitike may not have the name recognition of our No.9, but his ceiling is sky-high — and we’ve acted at just the right time.

