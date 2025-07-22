German insiders share what Diaz has already told Bayern bosses

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool may be preparing for life without one of our most explosive forwards as fresh claims out of Germany suggest a major development behind the scenes.

According to Sport BILD, Colombian winger Luis Diaz has already told Bayern Munich that he wants to join them – and did so personally during the Club World Cup.

Journalists Tobias Altschaffl, Christian Falk and Julian Agardi report that the 28-year-old gave Bayern his word face-to-face, fuelling belief among the Bundesliga giants that a deal will happen.

Bayern are said to be “sure” they’ll land the No.7 this summer, with both clubs reportedly optimistic an agreement can be reached.

Luis Diaz is looking for a pay rise in Munich

An initial offer of €67 million was turned down by us, but the German champions are now preparing to go as high as €75 million.

Internally, the likes of Max Eberl, Bayern Munich’s director of sport, and Jan-Christian Dreesen, CEO, have drawn up clear limits on both the fee and wages.

The 63-cap Colombia international has already agreed personal terms on a four-year contract worth an estimated €14 million gross per year.

That’s a huge step up from the £2.3 million net he currently earns at Anfield, based on Sport BILD’s figures.

Gakpo and Ekitike could force Diaz out of Anfield

Diaz played 50 games for us last season, scoring 17 goals and registering eight assists.

Despite that form, he was often shifted across the front line by Arne Slot, with Cody Gakpo being preferred on the left for much of the campaign.

With Hugo Ekitike on the cusp of arriving, there will be fewer opportunities to play through the middle and so Diaz’s opportunities will seemingly be limited at Anfield.

It may explain why he’s open to this move – and why Bayern feel they can get this one over the line.

