After Ekitike: Fabrizio Romano will have Liverpool fans on strings with five-word transfer claim

If Liverpool fans’ appetite for signings hasn’t yet been sated by the imminent arrival of Hugo Ekitike, then Fabrizio Romano has some good news for them.

In stark contrast to recent transfer windows, the Reds have massively flexed their muscles in the marketplace this summer, bringing in Giorgi Mamardashvili (deal done in 2024), Jeremie Frimpong, Armin Pecsi, Florian Wirtz and Milos Kerkez for a combined outlay exceeding £170m.

That figure is set to break through the £250m mark once the £79m deal for the French striker is made official, with the 23-year-old flying to England today to undergo his medical with the Premier League champions.

The transfer window remains open until the end of August, which gives Liverpool plenty of time to make further additions before the deadline, and that’s exactly what Romano anticipates will happen.

Romano expecting more signings from Liverpool this summer

The esteemed reporter took to Instagram on Tuesday morning to share an image of Kerkez, Wirtz, Ekitike and Frimpong all photoshopped into LFC shirts, beginning his caption with an emphatic five-word claim: ‘𝐋𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐨𝐥 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝒏𝒐𝒕 𝒅𝒐𝒏𝒆 𝐲𝐞𝐭! 💣👀’

The journalist said that more signings are ‘expected soon’ once the deal for the Eintracht Frankfurt marksman is finalised, before inviting followers to rate the Reds’ summer transfer business on a score of 1 to 10.

Where could Liverpool next strengthen in the transfer window?

Once Ekitike’s transfer is confirmed, there won’t be too many holes in the Liverpool squad, never mind the starting XI, although that could change depending on any outgoing business over the next few weeks.

At present, the only glaring issue would appear to be the lack of centre-back depth, and The Athletic‘s Gregg Evans has indicated that Arne Slot ‘would ideally like’ another recruit in that area of the pitch, as he wants to have two senior players fighting for every position in his team.

To that end, David Ornstein has reported that the Reds are ‘keen’ on a move for Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi, with the Eagles more amenable to cashing in on him this summer than losing him on a free transfer at the end of his contract next year.

Right now, that’d appear to be the one position that Liverpool must prioritise for the rest of the summer, but as we’ve mentioned, future sales might yet shift the goalposts for Richard Hughes.

Whatever might happen between now and the end of August, it’s already been a blockbuster transfer window for the Premier League champions, and Romano’s Instagram post indicates that the fun isn’t over just yet!