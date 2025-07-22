‘We have to’ – Sir Kenny Dalglish urges Liverpool fans to do one thing this season

Liverpool manager Kenny Dalglish is seen on the pitch after the Legends of the North football match between Manchester United Legends and Liverpool Legends at Old Trafford in Manchester, north-west England on May 21, 2022. (Photo by Lindsey Parnaby / AFP) (Photo by LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images)

Sir Kenny Dalglish has urged Liverpool supporters to get behind Arne Slot’s current set of players this season and not direct any anger towards Trent Alexander-Arnold following his move to Real Madrid.

The Reds Academy graduate left the club earlier this summer having won every major trophy possible at Anfield.

The Scouser’s decision to swap Merseyside for Madrid frustrated many Kopites – with the England international previously stating it was his dream to follow in the steps of Steven Gerrard and captain the club.

Liverpool legend Dalglish, who is representing the club out in Asia as Slot’s squad continue their preparations for the new campaign, is confident that Conor Bradley is the ideal replacement for our former No.66

“Unfortunately, we lost Trent, but he has a young boy there that is not too bad, Conor Bradley,” Dalglish told Redmen TV (via The Boot Room).

“We wish Trent all the best at Real Madrid and thank him for the service he did at the club. We have to get rid of any anger or any antagonism and support the people who are playing now, because they’re the ones who are important.”

Bradley has proved in recent years that he’s got what it takes to be a regular starter for Liverpool.

Our No. 84 has made 57 appearances for the Premier League champions (across all competitions) and has one goal and 11 assists in the process.

The Northern Ireland international has fierce competition for a spot in the starting XI in the form of new signing Jeremie Frimpong however, with the two likely to get their fair share of game time across all four competitions.

Alexander-Arnold is nothing to do with Liverpool anymore, so despite all he achieved down the years, let’s listen to King Kenny and focus on supporting those who want to be at the club!