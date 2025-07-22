Top-ten wage demand may force Newcastle rethink over Liverpool-linked Isak – report

(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Newcastle may be forced into a difficult decision over Alexander Isak as new contract demands from the striker throw his future into further uncertainty.

According to a report from Alex Crook and Joe Moore for talkSPORT, the Sweden international wants a staggering £300,000-a-week to extend his stay at St James’ Park.

If granted, that would place him among the ten highest-paid players in the Premier League.

The Magpies are keen to hold onto their talisman and have labelled the 25-year-old as “not for sale”, despite serious interest from us and clubs in Saudi Arabia.

Alexander Isak has been sent home from pre-season training

However, with Isak under contract until 2028, his current deal has plenty of time left—yet there’s a growing sense this summer represents Newcastle’s best chance to cash in if they don’t want to cave to his wage demands.

Liverpool have made an approach, making it clear we would be prepared to launch a major bid should Eddie Howe’s side soften their stance.

Isak did not feature in Newcastle’s recent pre-season defeat to Celtic, having been sent home by his manager due to the speculation surrounding his future.

The forward is said to be ‘unsettled’ at the club at the moment and is certainly at a crossroads in his career.

Could Liverpool afford both Alexander Isak and Hugo Ekitike?

The former Real Sociedad man scored 27 goals last season, including the Carabao Cup winner against us in the final at Wembley.

Given we’ve already agreed a deal worth up to £78 million to sign Hugo Ekitike from Eintracht Frankfurt, it’s uncertain whether a second marquee striker deal will follow.

But it’s no secret that many supporters would love to see both attackers join.

Liverpool’s interest remains active, and it’s worth remembering that we’ve already strengthened our creative options by signing Florian Wirtz for a club-record fee this summer.

Whether Isak remains a dream or turns into something more may depend on Newcastle’s willingness to meet his demands.

