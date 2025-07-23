“Are you going to find another Isak?” – Former player questions transfer plan

(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s search for a new No.9 continues to dominate the summer agenda — and fresh comments from a former Newcastle captain have added even more intrigue to the Alexander Isak situation.

The Swedish international, who scored 27 goals for the Magpies last season, has been absent from training, and while no official reason has been confirmed, Kevin Nolan has weighed in.

Speaking to talkSPORT, the Northampton Town boss said: “I think if a player came in with that attitude you’ve got to make a decision for the rest of the squad.”

He continued: “That may have happened if he’s training on his own.

“You never know these days, he could have a family issue or it could be for personal reasons so they’ve given him a little bit of time… then come back and reintegrate him into the squad.”

The 26-year-old’s situation is being closely monitored by us, with his profile seen by many supporters as the perfect blend of finishing, movement, and technique for our frontline.

Liverpool interest grows as Nolan warns Newcastle over Isak sale

The ex-West Ham midfielder also issued a strong message to Newcastle’s hierarchy, stating: “If they lose Isak, I think it’s a major blow to Newcastle and where they are trying to go.”

He also played down reports linking Yoane Wissa with a potential move to St James’ Park, noting: “No disrespect to Brentford but it’s different playing at Newcastle… there’s an expectation there.

“You’re not just going in to take the historic No.9 shirt, you’re also replacing Isak.”

Liverpool are close to signing Ekitike but Isak dreams remain

We’ve already acted swiftly in the market with our agreement for Hugo Ekitike — and some fans have speculated that a move for Isak could still be possible, with Ekitike operating either alongside or behind the Swede.

Our approach to signings this summer suggests we’re not just planning for the now, but reshaping a long-term core around players aged 22–26.

With Ekitike set to arrive from Frankfurt and Wirtz already unveiled, adding Isak into the mix would likely force an exit or two — with Darwin Nunez’s future still in the balance.

Isak stats 2024/25 season:

Competition Games Goals Assists Premier League 34 23 6 FA Cup 2 1 0 EFL Cup 6 3 0 Sweden 6 5 2 Total 48 32 8

Newcastle’s stance remains firm for now, but if the absence drags on, and the Magpies consider cashing in, we may well be among the first clubs ready to pounce.

