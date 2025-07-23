Chiesa exit from Liverpool edges closer as Serie A giants queue up – report

(Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images)

Federico Chiesa’s short-lived Liverpool adventure is heading towards a swift conclusion, with the winger omitted from our pre-season tour of Asia and several Serie A clubs circling.

The Italian international only arrived at Anfield last summer for €12m plus €3m in add-ons, but with just 14 appearances and two goals (one in the League Cup and one in the FA Cup), the move hasn’t worked out.

Arne Slot’s decision to leave him out of the pre-season travelling squad—despite a friendly against his former suitors AC Milan—speaks volumes about where he stands in the new manager’s plans.

According to Calciomercato, Chiesa is now actively exploring a return to Italy, with Napoli, Milan, Roma and Inter all monitoring the situation.

A comeback to Juventus, however, looks unlikely despite his past success in Turin.

Napoli, Milan, Roma and Inter weigh up Chiesa move

Antonio Conte is reportedly keen on adding another wide option at Napoli after already securing Noa Lang and Lorenzo Lucca.

Chiesa’s versatility on either wing makes him an appealing fit in Conte’s attacking plans—especially if deals for Dan Ndoye and Ademola Lookman stall.

AC Milan, meanwhile, could offer the 27-year-old a reunion with Massimiliano Allegri, who coached him at Juventus.

With Noah Okafor potentially on his way out, Chiesa might slot in alongside Rafael Leao, Christian Pulisic and Samuel Chukwueze to provide depth behind Santiago Gimenez—a reported Liverpool target himself.

Roma are also an intriguing landing spot, especially with Gian Piero Gasperini rebuilding around a 3-4-2-1.

Chiesa could partner Paulo Dybala once again, rekindling their Juventus connection behind new signing Evan Ferguson—another player Liverpool reportedly tracked in the past.

Inter are the least likely suitors for now, still prioritising Lookman.

However, a shift in formation under Cristian Chivu could make room for a player like Chiesa, especially if Liverpool are willing to negotiate favourable terms.

Juventus also linked with a Chiesa return

As for Juventus, despite the nostalgia, there’s little indication the Bianconeri want him back, particularly with Jadon Sancho topping their shortlist for a wide role.

It’s a disappointing end to a brief chapter at Liverpool, but a Serie A return may be exactly what Chiesa needs to revive his career—and free up space in our squad for younger, more dynamic wide players.

