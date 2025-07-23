Falk: Diaz has made his intentions clear to Anfield chiefs over summer decision

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Luis Diaz might not be at Anfield for long if we can’t match the money on the table being offered in the Bundesliga.

Christian Falk, via The Daily Briefing, reports Bayern Munich are closing in on securing Luis Diaz—now it’s “just a question of money between the Bundesliga champions and Liverpool.”

The Bavarians have already seen two bids knocked back—€52m (£43.3m) and €67.5m (£58.5m)—and are now in direct talks with us, with a third offer, reportedly around €70m (£60.7m) plus add-ons, being tabled.

Widening wage gap sparks unrest over Diaz contract

Bayern are offering Diaz a four‑year contract at €14m (£12.1m) gross annually—while he’s believed to be earning just €2.7m (£2.3m) net at Anfield. That sharp disparity has left him feeling undervalued.

Falk adds: “he feels he would be better appreciated” in Germany—an issue not purely financial but psychological too.

Liverpool may have to weigh up whether €70–80m for Diaz can help fund other key moves, especially with Colombian reports suggesting he’s not happy with the Reds at the moment.

We’ve already broken the bank for Florian Wirtz (£116m record signing) and now with Hugo Ekitike also on the radar, a sale could allow us to pursue another marquee signing.

It would be unlikely that we wouldn’t replace the Colombian should he exit, with Rodrygo being reportedly lined up already as an alternative to our No.7.

Is this the turning point for Diaz’s Anfield exit?

The 28‑year‑old Colombian has two years left on his contract—so we’re not forced to sell but with Bayern offering both financial appeal and clear intent, the situation has become urgent.

We now have to weigh up whether it’s better to offer a new contract with an improved salary for Diaz, let his current deal to run down on a lower rate whilst risking him downing tools, or allow a sale this summer.

This window could define his Liverpool legacy: stay ‘underpaid’ here or embrace a new chapter as Bayern’s headline act.

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile