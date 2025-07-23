Journalist says Liverpool talks with Konate are stalling but deal still possible

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Liverpool could still secure Ibou Konate’s long-term future at Anfield, but talks are currently “stalled” and no breakthrough is on the horizon, according to journalist David Lynch.

With concerns mounting over the 26-year-old’s contract situation, Lynch has shared insight from those close to our No.5 — and it’s not all negative.

“Real Madrid are clearly interested – there’s no question about that,” Lynch said, speaking via Sports Mole.

“But speaking to people close to Konate, the feeling remains that his priority is still to renew with Liverpool.”

Konate’s priority is to sign a new contract with Liverpool

This comes amid fears we could be set for another drawn-out departure saga like the one that saw Trent Alexander-Arnold join Madrid for £10m.

Those fears have only grown following claims from Foot Mercato that Konate wants a change of scenery and after reports he’s asked for a 40% wage rise and already informed the club of his desire to move on in 2026.

However, Lynch is adamant the centre-back hasn’t made up his mind.

“There have been talks, but they’ve stalled and aren’t really progressing at the moment, which is unfortunate,” he explained.

“That said, I don’t get the sense that it’s reached a point of no return.”

The French international was a cornerstone of our Premier League title-winning side last season, starting alongside Virgil van Dijk and establishing himself as one of the best defenders in Europe.

Letting him walk for free — especially after the Trent scenario — would be disastrous.

Lynch suggests Liverpool must put a stronger contract on the table soon, but there’s no need to panic yet.

“Liverpool will need to present a contract offer that’s attractive to him – and as of now, that hasn’t happened,” he said. “So we’re in a bit of a holding pattern… there’s still a long way to go.”

There’s no Ibou Konate panic from Liverpool yet

If no progress is made before next summer, the temptation to cash in could rise — especially with Real Madrid, PSG and Barcelona lurking.

“If you’re already selling and bringing in a number of players, there’s no guarantee it will all click,” he noted.

“Liverpool have already changed both full-backs – you’d rather not be forced into switching a centre-back as well.”

That logic may help explain growing interest in Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi, who could become a solution if the club needs to replace the former RB Leipzig man next year.

For now, Liverpool fans will hope Konate returns to training focused and professional — avoiding the tension that surrounded Trent’s final season.

“Hopefully, Konate won’t let it get to that stage… even if things don’t end with a new deal,” Lynch concluded.

You can watch Lynch’s comments on Konate via Sports Mole on YouTube:

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile