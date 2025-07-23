Guehi alternative: Liverpool line up move for another PL defender in four-club domino effect

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Liverpool have already had an eye-catching summer transfer window, but they don’t seem to be done by a long stretch.

Giorgi Mamardashvili, Jeremie Frimpong, Armin Pesci, Florian Wirtz and Milos Kerkez have all been added to Arne Slot’s squad, with Hugo Ekitike set to join them in the arrivals hall imminently once his medical is completed in the coming days.

Richard Hughes could then turn his attention to bringing in another centre-back, with the Reds down to three senior options in that part of the squad following the sale of Jarell Quansah to Bayer Leverkusen.

What centre-backs are Liverpool considering this summer?

Marc Guehi has been widely touted as a primary target for that area of the pitch, although reports from Spain have named another Premier League defender as an alternative to whom Liverpool might turn.

According to Galicia Press (via CaughtOffside), Real Madrid continue to take an interest in Ibrahima Konate, and they could trigger quite the domino effect if they can lure the Frenchman to the Bernabeu.

Should that happen, the Reds’ priority is to sign the Crystal Palace powerhouse, although Slot has a ‘slightly more affordable plan B’ in another England international in Ezri Konsa. The chain is completed by Aston Villa consdering a move for Centa Vigo’s Oscar Mingueza.

Would Konsa be worth a go by Liverpool if they don’t get Guehi?

Guehi certainly appears to be Liverpool’s primary option in terms of centre-back recruitment, but could his Three Lions teammate be worth an approach if the Eagles defender proves unattainable?

With almost 200 Premier League appearances, Konsa definitely knows his way around the division and is currently in the prime of his career at 27. His status as a homegrown player will also appeal to FSG, particularly after the sales of Quansah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Caoimhin Kelleher.

The Athletic‘s Jacob Tanswell has lauded him as a ‘modern-day defender’ who boasts ‘outstanding recovery pace’, with coaches noting his ‘inherent anticipation’ and ‘willingness to defend on the front foot’, along with a ‘good arrogance’ in which he displays confidence but not complacency.

However, whereas Guehi is only coming into his peak years, the Aston Villa man is well into his (he turns 28 in October), and his underlying performance metrics are concerning. As per FBref, he ranked in the bottom 20% of positional peers in Europe’s five main leagues last season with his match averages for tackles, interceptions, blocks, clearances and aerial duels won.

The ideal scenario for Liverpool is, of course, that they hold onto Konate and also add the Palace centre-back. Even amid a summer of unprecedented spending at Anfield, that should be feasible for the Permier League champions.