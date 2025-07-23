‘Agents are talking’: Fabrizio Romano confirms transfer news with big impact for Liverpool

Fabrizio Romano has now confirmed that Rodrygo has multiple options to pursue should he leave Real Madrid this summer.

This follows the Spanish giants informing the Brazilian’s entourage that they are open to his departure in the current window.

The former Santos star has struggled for minutes with the La Liga giants. After picking up only 92 minutes out of an available 540 at the Club World Cup, it seems he’ll have his work cut out to prove his worth to new boss Xabi Alonso.

Real Madrid could sell Rodrygo to the Premier League

In a not-too-dissimilar vein to Liverpool signing Florian Wirtz, Anfield-linked Rodrygo will be able to take his time on holiday to think over his next major decision.

Fabrizio Romano reports that he’s yet to make up his mind despite receiving a presumably disappointing message from current club Real Madrid.

“At the moment, nothing is happening today, or at the moment, for Rodrygo. Why? Because the player is on holiday and his agents are talking to Real Madrid,” the Italian journalist spoke on his YouTube channel.

“They already had a meeting last week to just present their own position. In that meeting, from what I heard, Real Madrid confirmed they are open to letting Rodrygo go.

“Now it is Rodrygo together with his agents who has to decide what he wants to do. Stay at Real Madrid and compete for a spot or leave and explore all the options.

“There are options in the Premier League, there are options in other countries, including PSG. So there are several options.”

Despite that, one could forgive the 24-year-old for feeling more determined to prove himself at the Bernabeu – especially following Carlo Ancelotti’s exit.

The early signs, however, are far from promising – even excusing limited minutes at the Club World Cup. On all three occasions Rodrygo featured, he was played on the right wing and as the central striker.

Perhaps there will be opportunities down the line to play in his favoured left wing position – but is the footballer really going to displace Vinicius Jr?

Rodrygo yet to enter into advanced negotiations with Liverpool

It’s worth pointing out that, despite reports to the contrary, Bayern Munich have no interest in competing with Liverpool for Rodrygo.

Admittedly, this position only remains concrete should the Bundesliga champions secure their first-choice left winger target in Luis Diaz. Failing that, the Bavarians may yet bow down to fan pressure and pivot to the out-of-favour Real Madrid wide man.

Either way, Liverpool find themselves in a relatively comfortable position. They’ll either secure the funds they’re looking for to release the Colombian and afford a top replacement, like Rodrygo.

Alternatively, we’ll hold firm on our asking price and keep a top winger in Diaz for the foreseeable.

It’s a far from terrible hand to have been dealt at this stage of the window.

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile