Liverpool have held talks for Real Madrid winger ahead of decisive meeting – report

Liverpool’s summer of transformation may not be over yet — and a decision being made in Madrid this week could have major implications.

According to The Standard, Real Madrid are preparing for a meeting with Rodrygo to decide the 24-year-old’s future, amid growing interest from Liverpool.

The Brazilian international, who played 54 games and registered 25 goal involvements last season, is said to favour a move to the Premier League if he does leave the Santiago Bernabeu.

But any move to Anfield could depend on whether we sanction the sale of another forward.

Rodrygo transfer talks underway as Real Madrid prepare meeting

French outlet Foot Mercato have reported that Liverpool have already held discussions with Rodrygo’s camp to gauge interest in a move, even if no formal contact with Madrid has taken place.

This aligns with reporting from Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri on X, who claims our club is “monitoring the situation closely” due to game-time uncertainty under new boss Xabi Alonso.

Rodrygo was benched in five of Madrid’s six FIFA Club World Cup fixtures this summer and could face more rotation with Los Blancos.

A formal meeting between Rodrygo and the Spanish champions is now said to be scheduled, with both parties keen to clarify if a summer transfer is realistic.

Diaz uncertainty could be key to Rodrygo arrival at Anfield

Liverpool’s stance on Luis Diaz remains firm — with The Athletic reporting we have “no intention to sell” our Colombian winger.

But ongoing links to Bayern, Barcelona and Saudi Arabia have refused to go away, and the increasing speculation may signal a shifting role in Arne Slot’s plans.

The 28-year-old featured heavily last season, but with Cody Gakpo favoured on the left, and Hugo Ekitike expected to arrive soon, there’s less certainty around where Diaz fits in.

Slot’s fondness for Diaz is no secret, but if a major offer does materialise, we appear ready to act.

Rodrygo, who can play across the front three but thrives on the right, could be a long-term replacement for Mo Salah as well.

Liverpool have already signed Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen to bolster our attacking options, and Jeremie Frimpong also offers versatility down the right flank.

Add in our agreement for Hugo Ekitike, and the signs point to one of the most ambitious rebuilds seen at the club in years.

Whether Rodrygo becomes part of that vision now depends on what happens in Madrid in the coming days.

