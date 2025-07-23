Bayern insider drops Luis Diaz transfer update Liverpool fans will love

(Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

Liverpool may be growing increasingly confident of keeping hold of Luis Diaz this summer, with Bayern Munich pursuing alternatives to the Colombian.

According to Christian Falk via The Daily Briefing, the Bundesliga champions have other options at the moment, despite interest in our winger.

“Bayern do have some interest in Malick Fofana, but for the amount they’d have to pay, they need a player who is already at the top of their game, like Diaz.

“There are many Premier League clubs who are closer to the signing than Bayern Munich. He’s on the long list, but he’s not a hot topic,” Falk explained.

Malick Fofana has been linked with moves to both Anfield and Munich this summer and it remains to be seen who will make the move for a player who could be a pawn in the Diaz chess game.

That update may come as welcome news to Arne Slot, who will be keen to keep hold of a player who scored 13 goals and assisted 5 times across all competitions last season.

Premier League clubs lead the Fofana race

While Bayern appear to be hesitating, Falk’s mention of “many Premier League clubs” being further along in Malick Fofana talks adds intrigue to Diaz’s future.

If we are one of these Premier League clubs, it may suggest that we are planning for life without our No.7, also for Bayern to remain interested suggests that they’re not 100% confident of signing our man.

Rodrygo has also been touted as a potential Diaz replacement for the Reds, with it being clear that both clubs have contingency plans in place.

Liverpool don’t need to sell Luis Diaz

Diaz is currently contracted at Anfield until 2027, and the club will not be pressured into a cut-price sale, even with the player reportedly being frustrated with our actions of present.

He may be on comparativley lower wages to his Anfield colleagues but with two years left on a deal, there’s little reason for us to be pushed into a sale for an effective player.

Bayern will need to pay enough money to finance a suitable replacement, or we’ll be more than happy to have another season (or two) of Diaz in our squad.

