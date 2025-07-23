Liverpool wonderkid opens up on Salah influence and why patience is key under Slot

(Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

One of the most exciting talents in Liverpool’s academy has offered a glimpse into what life is like learning from Mo Salah and training under Arne Slot.

16-year-old Rio Ngumoha has been involved with the senior squad throughout the early stages of pre-season, impressing in training, and will be hoping to feature when we face AC Milan in Hong Kong on Saturday.

Speaking to liverpoolfc.com, the teenager opened up on his development, his mindset, and what it’s like working alongside some of the biggest names in world football.

“Training with the best team in the world… you learn from them and you really test yourself,” he said, “it has been very good.”

Rio Ngumoha is showing the right mindset at Liverpool

Ngumoha, who arrived from Chelsea in 2024, is among the group of youngsters pushing to impress the Dutchman ahead of the new campaign.

The 16-year-old made sure to stress the importance of staying grounded, though, as he builds towards his senior breakthrough.

“Patience is key. I don’t want to rush anything. I’m young. Just keep working hard… and showing the manager what I can really do.”

With Florian Wirtz arriving this summer and adding competition in the attacking midfield role, opportunities may be limited in the short term.

But with Ngumoha’s performances already this summer, he could yet carve out minutes on the rest of the tour.

Rio Ngumoha is full of praise for Mo Salah’s leadership

He also praised the leadership of Mo Salah, describing the Egyptian as “one of my role models growing up.”

“[Salah and the others] help us settle in… you definitely can learn a lot from them,” he said.

“They’re always thinking about football, recovery, little things like eating right.”

The teenager also namechecked Trey Nyoni, who featured regularly in the academy last season, as a fellow youngster looking to learn this summer.

Ngumoha’s next test could come against AC Milan this weekend – and he’s ready.

“I can’t wait to play, it would be good,” he finished.

