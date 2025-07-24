Breaking: Chief Football Reporter drops major Isak bombshell as Liverpool ready to pounce – report

(Photo by Michael Campanella/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s plans for the rest of the summer could be dramatically reshaped by a major development in the North East.

According to Daily Mail chief football reporter Craig Hope, Newcastle United forward Alexander Isak has informed the club that he wants to explore a transfer away—just as Liverpool’s £150million interest intensifies.

The Sweden international has not travelled on the Magpies’ pre-season tour of the Far East after reporting a thigh injury.

Alexander Isak’s future at Newcastle looks far from secure

While the club officially cited that issue for his absence, speculation had already started to swirl. Now it’s been revealed that the 25-year-old has made his intentions known behind the scenes.

Hope writes that “the club’s hierarchy are aware of Isak’s wish to consider his options this summer.”

That opens the door wide for Liverpool, who have been long-time admirers of the Newcastle No.14, with Paul Joyce confirming interest remains despite signing Ekitike.

Isak still has three years remaining on his deal and Newcastle, for their part, remain hopeful of securing fresh terms.

But it’s telling that, for now, the former Real Sociedad forward and his camp have no interest in committing to a new contract.

It’s believed an offer in the region of £150m—higher than the £116m paid for Florian Wirtz—could change everything.

Liverpool will have to spend big to secure Isak at Anfield

A fee of that scale would make the 27-goal striker Liverpool’s most expensive signing ever.

If the Reds were to land both players in the same window, it would represent the most ambitious attacking investment in the club’s history.

The Daily Mail adds that Isak missed Newcastle’s recent 4–0 defeat at Celtic, and was told to return home amid uncertainty over his future.

With Ekitike already secured, a swoop for Isak would underline Arne Slot’s intent to reshape this Liverpool side around a dynamic, goalscoring front line.

